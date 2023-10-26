Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has revealed unknown details about his son's death and the kind of life he lived

He recently told a coroner's court that he saw a lot of blood-soaked clothes when he arrived at Mohbad's house after hearing about his death

The singer's dad also revealed he once saw Naira Marley and his boys beating his son, and they inflicted much injury on him

At the Coroner's inquest in court on Wednesday, October 25, Joseph Aloba, the father of Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad, confirmed claims that his son lived in fear and suffering.

The late singer's dad said he was constantly harassed and bullied by Naira Marley and Sam Larry, the genesis of his troubles.

He added that the late singer once visited him, and after he left, he was alerted that his son was being beaten up.

Mohbad's dad revealed that when he got there, he saw Naira Marley and his boys beating the late singer, and he sustained a lot of injuries.

Joseph Aloba also disclosed that he saw blood-stained clothes in Mohbad's bedroom on the day he died. He claimed he took his son's remains to a mortuary but was rejected, so he had to bury him immediately.

Reactions to Mohbad's dad's revelation

Mixed reactions greeted Mohbad's dad's statement, with netizens asking different questions.

Read some comments gathered below:

sylvia_sylvester_etoruom:

"After this revelation,some people will still say naira Marley and Sam Larry are innocent?Can you imagine what and how they beat him to the extent of him having to stop going to perform which was his only source of income.This wicked and cruel behavior sent him into depression,fear and despair,the young boy also developed high blood pressure from the stress and anxiety and some people are saying NM and SL should be set free!!!"

okpegboroemmanuel:

"You rush to his room , they told u his body was lying in the sitting room. No be sitting room u go first enter as u enter the house? This man know what he is doing, he knows the guy was bullied at the same time trying to implicate the wife."

royal_event_hire:

"Where did the blood come from?? Shouldn’t that be investigated? I thought they said it was a small cut, why was there lots of blood? Hmmm and you all said Wunmi doesn’t owe anyone an explanation, it’s like una Dey ment? If na your brother died suspiciously like that would you say the same thing?"

odunbola22:

"God will not have mercy on everyone that bullied and have hands in the killing of this guy, he suffered o."

bukenzos_world:

"Blood where is the blood coming from,let's hear wunmi's own oooo."

marychinenye.okafor.3:

"Mohbad really suffered. But for wot exactly? Naira and Larry might not killed him directly but dey ll definitely pay for making dat boy live in fear. Nobody deserves dat."

yettys_yetty:

"This man has done different interviews saying different things Asin I don't even understand the only thing that is not different is the property that is with Wummi...This is more complicated than ever I'm tired."

mamateebisi:

"And this same man initially exonerated Sam and naira. Hmmmm....may we not fail our children when it matters most."

mz_fand:

"How manage mortuary come dey reject death body..Nawaooh this story no dey sound wel at all."

Mohbad's dad testifies against his young wife in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Aloba said Mohbad left home at the age of consent to pursue his career and began working with Naira Marley.

Joseph told the court that he saw Mohbad three days before he passed on, adding that he saw the deceased’s casket only in a picture.

Mohbad's father said he doesn't trust the singer's wife as he claimed the deceased told him she put sleeping pills in his food.

