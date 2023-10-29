A Nigerian man who attended Mohbad's coroner inquest has shared shocking details of what transpired

In a video posted online, he shared the revelations that Mohbad's father allegedly made during the probing

Social media users who watched the video on Instagram had different things to say about the incident

A Nigerian man has caused a frenzy online after sharing his experience at Mohbad's coroner inquest.

According to him, Mohbad's father made some surprising revelations during the gathering.

Man claims Mohbad's father saw blood stains at son's house

He claimed that during the inquest, Mohbad's father alleged to have seen blood-stained cloth at his son's house.

The grieving dad also stated that his late son had a toxic relationship with his wife whom he accused of sleeping with a member of Marlian record.

In his words:

"I was in court live and direct. It was a court filled up with lots of witnesses on Mohbad's case. This is something that I've not heard before. Mohbad's dad said when he heard that his son was dead, he visited the house and met a lot of people. He went straight to Mohbad's room and he saw a cloth soaked with blood.

"He also claimed that Mohbad and his wife shared a toxic relationship and she used to put sleeping pills in the indomie she always cooked for him. He alleged that she was cheating on him with someone in the Marlian house."

Reactions as eyewitness at Mohbad's coroner's inquest speaks

Nigerians have stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

Fcn_homes said:

"As a father you saw cloth soaked with blood in your late son’s room and kept quiet then proceeded with burial the next day! HMMM."

Teeto__olayeni wrote:

"Only Wunmi has slept with Naira Marley, slept with Sammy larry, slept with almost all the men in Lagos, gave sammy Larry's son to Mohbad and a whole lot more. Same Wunmi that was with him for years when he has nothing amd even was with him when he had issues with Naira Marley. She na when the guy don dey recover she wan kee am?"

Miss_olawale reacted:

"I want to believe this case is about who killed him not what happened in their marriage. Autopsy go solve all this rubbish."

Nikkypinkky_fabrics said:

"Hmmm but we heard Wunmi and Moh as bn friends even b4 he became a superstar. Ha jesu ku suru."

Realjudyeby added:

"You guys should leave Mohbad’s wife to mourn her dead in peace! Such a wicked world we live in!"

Anams_spice reacted:

"And it started with names of a whole generation but ended with Wumi Wumi Wumi. Summary wey no summary well."

