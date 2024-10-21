Nollywood actor Sanyeri recently posted snaps of himself overseas, and they went viral on social media

In the snaps, the movie star was seen eating at a McDonald’s restaurant abroad, and his countenance got people talking

Sanyeri’s hands appeared to be shaking as he reached for his food, leaving some Nigerians with questions about his health

Nigerian actor Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri is in the news due to concerns for his health following a recent social media post.

Not long ago, the Yoruba movie veteran took to his official Instagram page to share his snaps at a fast food restaurant overseas.

In the video, Sanyeri is seen seated at a McDonald’s restaurant, drinking a cup of soda and eating chicken nuggets. However, what drew people's attention is the actor’s mannerisms as he eats his food.

Fans react to Sanyeri's restaurant video. Photos: @sanyeri234

Sanyeri’s hands appeared to be shaking slightly with every move he made while reaching for his food. The jittering also seemed more obvious when he reached for his ketchup and tried to open it.

Nigerians react to Sanyeri’s video

Sanyeri’s restaurant video soon drew the attention of Nigerians after it made the rounds online. While some netizens asked questions about his health, others attributed the actor’s shaking to the cold weather.

Read some of their comments below:

julius_toluwalase_serah:

“Hope his health is okay? I noticed his hands are shaking.. May God help all of us o.”

i_am_celine1:

“I think he’s just cold . The cold obviously will be too much especially for his age.”

1nwakanwa:

“When money is longer our problem May our health never fail us amen🙌 he will be fine by his grace amen.”

Hes__black:

“He’s fidgeting.”

Pretty_arike:

“He is shaking hope he is fine?”

joe_ebite:

“I hope it's not the early onset of Parkinson's disease. I have a former colleague that his symptoms started this way.”

seunhayattduparis:

“Lack of vitamin B12 causes that..80% of Nigerians so not take vitamins and that stuff damages our body ..we all need vitamins old or young,we can't get all vitamins from food.”

Oluwamodupe_temi:

“Why is he shaking? Hope he is fine sha?”

Itsgracey_xo:

“He should wear gloves for the cold.”

kanayoayaeze:

“He isn’t used to the cold I guess and he is drinking a chilled fizzy drink. I also hope he is okay healthwise. God bless him.”

Lord_mayor_richy:

“He looks sicks his hands are shaking, he looks like someone who's eating his last supper, I pray for good health for him, he's fulfilling his bucket list.”

creammy_sandra:

“😢😢his hands 🖐🏿 are shaking hope he is fine sha.”

Rodeo_mr:

“Old age is catching up already. May we all age with grace. 🙏”

Sanyeri visits Davido's uncle

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that the Yoruba actor joined in the celebration of Ademola Adeleke as Osun state governor.

Sanyeri shared a video with Adeleke for Governor Osun's 2022 campaign poster at the back of a vehicle and said he was in the governor-elect's compound.

The poster also had Sanyeri's picture, which read: "Courtesy of Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri."

