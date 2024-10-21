Content creator Son of The Prophet, who shared the viral video of Peterson Okopi consoling his best man at his wedding to Prudent Gabriel, has broken his silence

Son of The Prophet, who gave reasons for taking down the video from his page, also slammed critics

The content creator also shared Peterson Okopi and his best man's experience before their rise to fame

Amid the reactions that have trailed a video of Peterson Okopi consoling his best man, Daniel Elijah, at his wedding to fashion designer Prudent Gabriel, a content creator Son of The Prophet who initially shared the video has responded to those criticising the gospel singers.

Son of The Prophet, who attended Peterson and Prudent's Heaven on Earth wedding, revealed he had to take it down due to the negative comments.

He also shared how several men of God, including Peterson, contacted him about the video, which has since gone viral.

Son of the Prophet, clapping back at critics, stated that they have never been loved or loved in their family as he cautioned netizens to think before typing on social media.

According to the content creator, Peterson and his best man Elijah had a similar grass-to-grace experience in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi in Lagos before their rise to fame.

"It's unfortunate that a number of people have never been loved in their life, in their family, there are times you think before you type. Do you know the depth from where the tears was coming from? Think before you type," Son of The Prophet said.

What people are saying about video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

ladywith9lives:

"I've always said it. That GL is from the pit of hell. Tell me why you show up on someone's happy day to spread negativity."

mreniola:

"I stand with you my bro! I’m a product of MAFOLUKU so is my Egbon @timayatimaya #AbolajiStreet."

ashabielewagoyin_kitchen:

"It is well MAY WE BE LOVED."

jennyy_collections:

"It’s so Sad, common sense is not common at all."

Prudent Gabriel, hubby show dance moves

In other news, Prudent tied the nuptial knot with her partner Peterson and they chose to thrill fans with loved-up moments.

The couple showed how much they love themselves as they displayed their fashion tastes.

Prudent and Peterson did not disappoint as they created a lovely atmosphere during their wedding in gorgeous traditional outfits.

