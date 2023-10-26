Mohbad's father recently told a coroner's court that the late singer's wife, Wunmi, cheated on him with another Marlian signee

The late singer's dad also claimed the deceased told him Wunmi put sleeping pills in his food

Mohbad's father revealed he and the singer lived together for 18 years, after which he left home to pursue his career

Legit.ng previously reported that the family of the late singer Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, arrived in court for a coroner inquest on Wednesday, October 25.

Details from the inquest have emerged online as the singer's father, Joseph Aloba, told the coroner’s court at Ikorodu that his son told him his wife, Wunmi, cheated on him with another Marlian signee.

Mohbad's testified in court. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The Cable reported that Joseph, in a statement before Adedayo Shotobi, the magistrate, revealed he and Mohbad lived together for 18 years.

He said Mohbad left home at the age of consent to pursue his career and began working with Naira Marley.

Joseph told the court that he saw Mohbad three days before he passed on, adding that he saw the deceased’s casket only in a picture.

Mohbad's father said he doesn't trust the singer's wife as he claimed the deceased told him she put sleeping pills in his food.

“I don’t trust his wife. My son told me she always put sleeping pills in his noodles and went to another room to sleep with another signee in the same house.

Joseph also testified that Mohbad's landed property was in his mother-in-law's custody.

The singer's dad said Mohbad assured him he would handle his dispute with Naira Marley.

He revealed Mohbad bought a car for him after reconciling him with his mother.

Mohbad vomited after he was injected

Legit.ng also reported that Mohbad's DJ revealed the deceased started vomiting after he was injected by a nurse.

He revealed he saw Mohbad come down from his Jeep to fight his friend, Primeboy, and then he got injured.

The DJ further said the hand was already swollen when they got home at midnight.

Source: Legit.ng