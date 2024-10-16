TikTok star Jadrolita 'Jarvis' has addressed people comparing her age to that of her colleague Peller amid rumours about their relationship

Jadrolita, in a viral video, debunked being 26 while sharing what she ought to have achieved at that age

The TikTok star also seemingly told people to mind their business, a comment that ignited reactions on social media

TikTok star Amadou 'Jarvis' Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jadrolita, known for her robot contents, has addressed the rumours surrounding her age.

Jarvis, who was recently criticised over her relationship with her colleague Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat, debunked reports that she is 26.

Jadrolita debunks being 26. Credit: @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

According to rumours, Jarvis is 26, while Peller is 19.

The content creator, who suggested that her relationship with Peller was strategic, caused a stir after hinting that she would have gotten married and explored the world if she were 26.

She also advised naysayers and critics to focus on themselves.

"Did you give birth to me? Who is 26, 26 and I am still here and I am not married, 26, I have not explored the world, you people don't have work at all."

Watch Jarvis' video below:

Netizens react as Jarvis debunks being 26

Read some of the comments that trailed the video as several netizens clapped back at the TikTok star. See the reactions below:

LordHKN_:

"And she cooked girls who are 26 and never marry and travel the world."

i_ikeazota:

"Age is just a number and appreciation to life long on earth at that point in time of your life. I see no reason why people get irritated to disclose their real age for me I'm 29 yrs and I'm proud of it."

heisbiodun:

"Werey cos you see opportunity blow now you say you suppose don go everywhere for 26

ChinweBlesing:

"When I said leave these kids y'all didn't listen. Genz no know respect o"

badlieutanant:

"Either she’s 20, 26, or 36, it doesn’t change the fact that she has lowered herself to become a mere toy for Peller. I honestly feel sorry for her, bcoz she’ll surely end up regretting having affairs with that Peller boy."

Peller and Jarvis slam man

In other news, Peller and Jarvis made headlines following their video online.

The two youngsters became an online discussion after they both shared a kiss on stage at an award event.

The TikTok stars, during a live video, addressed a particular techie who criticised them for working together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng