The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced plans to recruit Nigerian graduates as tax officers.

Qualified and suitable Nigerian graduates have been encouraged to look out for more details on recruitment.

The administration of president Bola Tinubu is determined to boost the country's non-oil revenue sources

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is looking at recruiting suitable young Nigerian graduates as tax officers (Officer I and Officer II).

The announcement was made via a post on the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, October 21, 2024.

FIRS invites applications from suitably qualified candidates. Photo Credit: @FIRSNigeria

Source: Getty Images

In the post, the agency highlighted some of the skills it is looking for, including being courageous and principled individuals with a strong sense of integrity and professionalism.

Interested candidates are also expected to demonstrate solid analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, Guardian reports.

The statement reads:

“We are looking for candidates with integrity and a strong desire to excel professionally, as well as those who possess strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is an equal opportunity employer.

“We encourage all eligible candidates, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or background, to consider applying.

“Stay tuned for more details, and thank you for your interest in joining the FIRS team.”

FG to tax BB Naija and lottery winners sets date to commence

The federal government considers tax very important in actualising its goals and has been working to close leakages.

In its latest move, the federal government announced that beginning in 2025, reality TV shows and lottery winners, such as those from Big Brother Naija, will pay a 5% tax on their winnings.

The announcement is based on new withholding tax guidelines issued by Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

The official gazette, dated October 2, 2024, states that non-residents' winnings from lotteries, gaming, reality shows, and other sources will be subject to a 5% tax deduction.

Police open portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) announced the opening of its recruitment portal for the 2023 applicants for the positions of general duty officers.

According to a tweet by the police, the 2023 recruitment online applications portal was available for interested and qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constable (Recruits).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng