Mohhad's dad has continued to mourn the late singer as he recently dropped an emotional song in a trending video

In a clip, Mohbad's dad cried out to his maker as he said the world was making him cry through a child that was given to him

The video has stirred different reactions, with some netizens comforting Mohbad's dad while others criticised him

Late singer Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, in a new video, has cried out to God as he dropped an emotional song.

In a clip, Mohbad's dad called on his maker to rescue him as the world was using his late son to fight him.

Joseph, in the song, shared how the world is making him cry through the child his creator gave him.

He added that they hurt the singer when he was alive and still wanted to eat his dead body.

Singing in Yoruba Language, Mohbad's dad said:

"What you gave me in Your mercy, they are using it to fight me. The world is making me cry through the child you gave me. They hurt Imole when he was alive and still want to eat his dead body. Please Help me. I am human and powerless."

People's reaction to Mohbad's dad's song

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

__topman_:

"If you are out there misunderstanding this Daddy that he wants to inherit his some...na God go judge you."

classdistrict:

"One fact,NO ONE can love Mohbad more than this man,at least not any of online fans/judges etc.May God comfort him and the entire family. Everything about this young man’s death is so so painful."

purplestripesbedding:

"This man really tried for his son , took care of him till he grew up . God strengthen you baba."

britneyandco_bylabelle:

"You would have been doing this from day one instead of granting interviews and complaining about properties. May God hear your cry and grant Mohbad the justice that he deserves."

kaygee1206:

"The child that you hurriedly buried and your wife was saying nonsense."

