The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion episode on June 26 sparked mixed reactions on social media

In one of the viral videos sighted online, Doyin was seen blasting Adekunle over what he did to her in the house

The media personality called Adekunle a vicious and malicious person who is a sorry excuse for a man

On the Big Brother Naija reunion show on June 26, Doyin finally got the chance to confront Adekunle over his malicious behaviour towards her in the house.

In a viral clip online, she said her colleague should be ashamed of himself, and he owes his mum an apology for throwing her home training into the gutter.

Netizens react as Doyin drags Adekunle Photo credit: @officialdoyin_/@officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

Doyin added that Adekunle is a very sorry excuse of a man who should be ashamed of himself for being a malicious and vicious person to her.

According to her, Adekunle did not give her a chance or opportunity to defend herself and still went around trying to get her isolated in the house.

She noted, to the surprise of her colleagues, that one should rather go to a snake than run to Adekunle.

Doyin also added that she reached out to Adekunle to know if he had anything against her or if she wronged him in any way, and he answered in the negative.

Netizens react to Doyin's statement about Adekunle

alice_attuah1956_:

"Doyin if you think your mom did a better job I don’t think you would be talking to a man in that manner unprovoked, uncultured human being."

lil_maamii:

"As much as I love doyin, I hope y’all know Doyin and Phyna did desame thing but with different approach."

lifeandlivingit_gh:

"We all watched the show, Adekunle only reciprocated the energy he was given most of the time. All the housemates except Groovy gossiped. I love me some Doyin, but this was a bit too much"

the.sunny.exclusive:

"Why bring his mom into this. Nah if you want to argue go ahead but there is no need to bring someone family members into it."

mohbh_ad:

"Uncouted mannerless lots. Sitting pretty with relaxer brains ‍♂️‍♂️"

mheenarh__:

"Can we talk about how organized and classy Doyin is, likeeeeeee"

chinny_005:

"Adekunle needs serious therapy."

trina_joness:

"You see how doyin defended herself without going to the gutter . So classy n calm."

miss_victoriaaaaaaaaaaaa:

"How dare she say all that crrap about Adekunle,may thunder fire that her mouth."

Ebuka shares moments from chaotic BBN reunion

The BBNaija reunion host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had a feel of the hot drama that went down on June 22.

The TV host was at the centre of the vile and violent exchange between Phyna and Chichi, and he took to social media to express his feeling.

Ebuka sat on his chair, looking exhausted and helpless amid the drama. He also shared photos of moments from the drama-filled episode.

