Nigerian megastar Burna Boy was out in Lagos recently, and what a moment of delight for him and his crew

The Afro-fusion artist stormed the popular DJ Obi's house to celebrate with the host of the event on his birthday

The singer stunned many online with the cash gift he gave to the Guinness World Record breaker disc jockey as he added a year

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, buzzed the internet after he surprised Guinness World Record breaker disc jockey DJ Obi (Obinna Levi Ajuonuma) with a $10,000 (N14m) cash gift during his birthday celebration.

Obinna Ajuonuma, who set the Guinness World Record for the longest DJ set ever in 2016 with a 240-hour marathon, celebrated his birthday on April 29 at his famous hang-out spot, Obi's House.

Burna Boy blesses DJ Obi on his birthday. Credit: @burnaboygram, @djobiondeck

The gathering at the remarkable location had a memorable time as someone from Burna's team announced the cash gift presented to the host.

DJ Obi thanked everyone present to celebrate his birthday, and Burna Boy, known for his spectacular performances, also gave the crowd a freestyle session.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's gesture

However, Burna Boy's move elicited praise from netizens as as they gushed at his kind actions. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mightyroyal1:

"Be like I go join outsiders Omo I don tire with una wahala."

eddy.nicky.144:

"Outsiders for a reason, peace of mind wan wound us."

iam_armakah:

"Odogwu doings."

joanceestyle:

"ODOGWU FOR A REASON."

_uggy:

"Odogwu aburo guy name."

chiyemkem:

"Pain went straight to fc and 30G."

Source: Legit.ng