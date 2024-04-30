A Nigerian boy has taken to social media to voice out his worry regarding his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

He expected his UTME result to be out like others who wrote the exam, only to realise JAMB withheld his

He sought answers as to whether there is a possibility of his UTME being released after the investigation

A UTME candidate, Afueshi Joseph, has lamented online after JAMB did not release his result.

On Monday, April 29, JAMB announced it withheld 64,624 results because they were yet to be verified.

Joseph wondered if his UTME result could still be released. Photo Credit: Afueshi Joseph, jamb.gov.ng

Joseph is confused

In a Facebook post, Joseph stated that his UTME result was under investigation and asked if it would still be released. He wrote:

"Please I'm confused my jamb result is under investigation please can they still released the result."

Joseph revealed he sat for the exam at Zincom Computers at Agbor Road, Benin City, and prayed the issue with his result would be sorted out soon.

"I'm just confused ooo. I don't even know what to do.

"I pray they should sort out the issue and release our result quickly ooo cause I have not be my self since ooo."

Mixed reactions trail Afueshi Joseph's outcry

Abdulhamid Nuhu said:

"Afueshi Joseph nobody knows just stay calm and continue praying."

Silver Bliss said:

"Dem don hold Ur result ."

Chinedu Benjamin Aloefuna said:

"Hw do u know that it still under investigation?"

How to identify authentic UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously shared how to identify an authentic 2024 UTME result.

In a tweet, journalist Deborah Tolu-Kolawole shared how candidates can identify the original result of the examination.

"Candidates are advised to use the phone numbers they used to register to text RESULT to 55019/66019. There is no need to approach any CBT centre or cybercafé to check the results. The following are the responses to be expected; hence, a candidate with a result will receive the message:

“Dear “Candidate X”, your result is as follows (and the details will be provided).” "Those being processed and those absent would receive “under processing” and “absent” respectively.

