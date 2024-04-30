Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Salihu Lukman, a former vice-chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north-west, has said one of the reasons the Kano state government "was able to inflict the kind of huge political damage on Abdullahi Ganduje is because of the absence of virtually all APC leaders in Kano."

In a statement on Tuesday, April 30, titled ‘Perils of Bad APC Leadership’, Lukman made known his feelings.

Salihu Lukman says the administration in Kano state succeeded in inflicting "huge political damage" on Abdullahi Ganduje. Photo credits: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The Punch noted Lukman's stance.

It would be recalled that factions of the APC in Ganduje Ward, Kano state, recently announced the suspension of Ganduje. The APC at the national level meanwhile discarded the purported suspension.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Analysing the situation in the ruling party, Lukman said:

“Beyond all that is also the fact that once Dr. Ganduje emerged as the national chairman of APC, virtually all the APC leaders in Kano state relocated to Abuja.

"Part of why the Kano state government was able to inflict the kind of huge political damage on Dr Ganduje is because of the absence of virtually all APC leaders in Kano."

Lukman added:

"Beyond changing Dr. Ganduje as the National Chairman, perhaps it is the whole NWC that should be changed.”

Read more Ganduje news

List of APC chairmen since 2013

Legit.ng earlier spotlighted APC chairmen since the party was established.

Following the controversy surrounding the purported suspension of Ganduje as the national chairman of the APC, Legit.ng highlighted APC chairmen since 2013 and those who were apparently kicked out.

Source: Legit.ng