Why Kano Govt Was Able to Inflict “Huge Political Damage” on Ganduje, Top APC Chieftain Speaks
Kano, Kano state - Salihu Lukman, a former vice-chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north-west, has said one of the reasons the Kano state government "was able to inflict the kind of huge political damage on Abdullahi Ganduje is because of the absence of virtually all APC leaders in Kano."
In a statement on Tuesday, April 30, titled ‘Perils of Bad APC Leadership’, Lukman made known his feelings.
The Punch noted Lukman's stance.
It would be recalled that factions of the APC in Ganduje Ward, Kano state, recently announced the suspension of Ganduje. The APC at the national level meanwhile discarded the purported suspension.
Analysing the situation in the ruling party, Lukman said:
“Beyond all that is also the fact that once Dr. Ganduje emerged as the national chairman of APC, virtually all the APC leaders in Kano state relocated to Abuja.
"Part of why the Kano state government was able to inflict the kind of huge political damage on Dr Ganduje is because of the absence of virtually all APC leaders in Kano."
Lukman added:
"Beyond changing Dr. Ganduje as the National Chairman, perhaps it is the whole NWC that should be changed.”
