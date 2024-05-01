18-year-old, Ebeniro Akachi is on his way to study his dream course, medicine and surgery at the University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT)

The brilliant teenager scored 313 in the just-released 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

Akachi, who graduated from Federal Government College, Okigwe in 2023 scored 64 in English Language, 84 in Physics, 80 in Biology and 85 in Chemistry

FCT, Abuja - 18-year-old, Ebeniro Akachi, has proven with his 313 score in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that hard work does work.

Legit.ng recalls that The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2024 UTME results on Tuesday, April 29.

Akachi scored 313 in his second attempt after recording impressive scores in all four subject combinations.

The graduate of the Federal Government College, Okigwe in Imo state scored 248 on his first attempt.

His father, Paschal Ebeniro, made this known during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Wednesday evening, April 30.

Teenage boy scores 313 in 2024 UTME

The intelligent teenager scored 64 in English Language, 84 in Physics, 80 in Biology and 85 in Chemistry to make an aggregate score of 313.

The Imo state indigene from Ihitte Uboma local government area applied to study medicine and surgery at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers state.

Akachi had outstanding WASSCE result

Akachi’s outstanding result in the 2024 UTME is not much of a surprise as he has 2 A, 6 B and just a credit in his 2023 WASSCE results.

He had an A in Mathematics and Animal Husbandry, B’s in Civil education, English language, Biology, Chemistry and computer science and a credit in further mathematics.

