A Nigerian student has sparked reactions on social media after posting his UTME scores on a Facebook group

The young man scored an aggregate of 181 with 40 in English language, 40 in Mathematics, 46 in Physics, and 55 in Chemistry

The comments section of the student's post was filled with congratulatory messages from netizens who wished him well

A Nigerian student who scored an aggregate of 181 in 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has gone viral.

The UTME results were released yesterday and it was gathered that no fewer than 1,402,490 candidates scored less than 200 in the examinations.

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, April 29.

Student posts his UTME result online

Following the release of the results, a young student identified as Mujaheed Saminu shared his scores via a Facebook group JAMB 2024.

Mujaheed Saminu got 40 in English language, 40 in Mathematics, 46 in Physics, and 55 in Chemistry.

While sharing a screenshot of his examination result via the Facebook group, he made it clear to 'doubting Thomases' that the UTME results have been uploaded online for candidates to check their scores.

He captioned his post:

“My jamb result is out.”

Reactions trail student's UTME result

Netizens flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages for the young student over his result.

