Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Pere Egbi declared his desire for Alex and CeeC to leave the show as soon as possible

With recent happenings, CeeC and Alex's feud from the Double Wahala season is not ending soon as they both continue to find reasons to quarrel

On Tuesday night, Pere advised his fellow male housemates to allow CeeC and Alex to engage in a physical fight so as to get them disqualified

BBNaija All Stars' Pere Egbi has revealed his desire to have the other housemates, Alex and CeeC, engage in a physical fight so that they might both be disqualified from the show.

Pere made this known during a conversation with Cross, Ike, and Kiddwaya.

Pere wants CeeC and Alex to fight in the house and get disqualified Credit: @alexunsual, @pereegbiofficial, @Ceec_official

Legit.ng reported that CeeC and Alex brought their Double Wahala feud into the latest show episode, as they have continued stepping on each other's toes.

Speaking about their altercation, Pere mentioned that since fighting was not permitted in Biggie's house, he would have liked to see them engage in physical combat so that each would receive a strike and be removed from the show.

He went on to say that they would need to quit standing in their way and start letting them fight it out.

"I really wanted Ceec and Alex to fight physical so they can get strikes till they get disqualified. We need to stop preventing them from fighting. Alex was charging towards Ceec that day."

BBNaija Pere's plan sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured what fans and netizens had to say about the General's plot. See them below:

