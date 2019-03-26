Penguinz0: face, name, age, height, net worth, girlfriend

Penguinz0 is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer, Podcaster, actor, musician, voice-over artist, and businessman. His popularity is credited to the videos he has been making for more than twelve years. He has amassed great popularity and reaped abundantly from gaming.

Penguinz0's YouTube videos are largely gameplay and commentary characterized by monotone voice and dry humour. He has received praise and attention for his sarcastic statements in most of his videos. He often repeats a joke that is normally deadpan and claims it's the greatest joke. He then continues to emphasize how funny the joke is.

So, apart from his online career, what else is known about the YouTuber?

Profile summary

Full name: Charles Xavier White Jr.

Charles Xavier White Jr. Famous names: Penguinz0, Cr1TiKaL

Penguinz0, Cr1TiKaL Other names: Big Moist, Moist Man

Big Moist, Moist Man Date of birth: 2 August, 1994

2 August, 1994 Age: 26 years old (as of July 2021)

26 years old (as of July 2021) Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, USA

Tampa, Florida, USA Current residence: Tampa, Florida, USA

Tampa, Florida, USA Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Nationality: American

American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Gender: Male

Male Height in inches: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Weight in lbs: 154

154 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Tiana Tracy

Tiana Tracy High school: Carrollwood Day School

Carrollwood Day School University: University of Tampa, Florida

University of Tampa, Florida Occupation: YouTuber, Twitch streamer, podcaster, actor, musician, voice-over artist, and businessman

YouTuber, Twitch streamer, podcaster, actor, musician, voice-over artist, and businessman Net worth: $14 million

$14 million Twitter: @MoistCr1TiKaL

@MoistCr1TiKaL Instagram: @bigmoistcr1tikal

@bigmoistcr1tikal Twitch: @moistcr1tikal

@moistcr1tikal YouTube: Penguinz0

Who is Penguinz0?

Penguinz0's real name is Charles Xavier White Jr. He was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, United States of America. He also spent some of his childhood in Orlando.

Why is Cr1TiKaL called Penguinz0?

His nickname Penguinz0 was inspired by the penguin, which is his favourite bird. He is also widely known as Cr1TiKaL.

How old is Penguinz0?

As of July 2021, Penguinz0's age is 26 years old. He was born on 2 August, 1994, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Penguinz0's face

Ever since he became popular, he remained anonymous until 2015, when he made his private Snapchat account @big_moist public. Then, he went ahead and revealed his face for the first time.

Is MoistCr1TiKaL religious?

Penguinz0 does not seem to be very religious nowadays. However, the YouTuber used to be a devout Christian when he was younger.

Where did MoistCr1TiKaL go to college?

Raised in Tampa and Orlando, the YouTuber attended his schooling in the state of Florida. He was enrolled for his high school studies at Carrollwood Day School.

He then attended the University where he pursued science and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Human Sciences.

Career

Penguinz0 made his first online appearance in 2007. His first YouTube video was titled Gears of War Jetpack glitch (No Standby or lag switch) AP. It mainly focused on the performance of a glitch in the video game Gears Of War.

He shared more videos that were mostly tutorials characterized by revealing glitches in popular shooting video games.

His big break dawned in 2010. In February, his video Aliens vs Predator Let Rock Achievement Guide amassed great popularity. He had provided comments for the first time on the uploaded video, and fans were amazed by his deep voice.

He uploaded other videos on his YouTube channel, each with its uniqueness, including more gameplay and commentary than previous videos. In addition, he also added more videos which were gaming guides.

Later in his videos, Penguinz0 introduced humour in his commentary, which seemed to attract more fans. His humorous and sarcastic comments detailed his experiences in gaming.

He also included insults. He intentionally played poorly in the games and would insult the other gamers who would kill him. Besides, he poked fun at himself and others as well as mild forms of criticism.

Over more than a decade on the online platform, his YouTube channel has attracted over 8.5 million subscribers with a total of 3.7 billion total views.

Penguinz0 expanded to podcasts in 2016. The idea was nurtured along with his close friends, Jackson, Andrew, and Kaya. Initially, the podcast was intended to be experimental; however, it attracted followers, and they took up the challenge to progress its agenda.

The podcast is titled The Official Podcast, in which the group of friends discussed various topics. The first episode premiered in December 2016 and was named Biblical Questions. It has been successful and is very popular.

Charlie also joined Twitch as a streamer in 2018. He streams various games, including uploading other videos such as reaction videos and vlogs. As of 2021, Penguinz0's Twitch channel has amassed over 2.85 million followers.

The American YouTuber has been in the film industry and featured in numerous movies and television shows. Owing to his rich voice, he is a gifted voice-over artist.

As an entrepreneur, he co-owns Human Media Group, a multichannel network business that provides services to online content creators and entertainers. He also signed a contract with Broadband TV Corp (BBTV) to be a content partner.

Charlie has been very outspoken about the injustice of YouTube and Twitch towards online creators. When one of his videos had gotten him a strike, despite it not breaking any rules of YouTube, he publicly addressed the company and its lack of human oversight.

This brought on the creation and subsequent trend of the hashtag #AnswerUsYoutube. After upholding their decision at first, YouTube soon backtracked and apologised after being hit with immense backlash from the community.

Cr1TiKaL is also a strong opponent of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). He spoke out multiple times on the fact that DMCA claims are harmful for the streamers' careers, and that they should be stopped.

Can the YouTuber sing?

Yes, he can. In 2019, Penguinz0 released his music singles and collabs. He is part of the music duo, The Gentle Men, alongside Troy McKubre of Solstate.

The duo released their first single in April 2019, which was titled 2019 Guy. Following their first single, they released five more singles in 2020. Soon the world will hear the band's debut album titled The Evolution of Tears, but the release date is yet to be revealed.

Who is Penguinz0 dating?

Penguinz0's girlfriend is Tiana Tracy. She is an American trained veterinarian and casual photographer. The couple has been dating for close to five years since they met in 2016. On 12th November 2020, they celebrated their fourth anniversary.

What does Penguinz0 look like?

He has an athletic body, well-built and healthy. Penguinz0's height is 5 feet and 6 inches (167 cm), and he weighs 154 lbs (70 kg). His body is also covered with multiple tattoos covering his both forearms and his left shoulder plate.

What is Penguinz0's net worth?

According to Statsmash, Charlie's net worth is estimated to be $14 million.

Social media presence

The YouTuber is very active on his social media pages. Penguinz0's Instagram account has 1 million followers, while Penguinz0's Twitter account has over 1 million followers.

He frequently shares photos of his two lovely dogs – Cayda and Petra. One can find their photos on Tetra and Cayda's Instagram page, @capturingourtails.

Penguinz0 is not only a talented gamer but also a great comedian. He has bright prospects and chances to become the most famous commentator and streamer on YouTube and Twitch.

