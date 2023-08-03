Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya predicted that some of the female housemates would have been disqualified from the show if they had been allowed to fight

Kidd, who is currently the Head of House for this week, mentioned this in a chat with Adekunle, Pere Egbi, and Ike on Wednesday night, August 02

The thought of disqualifications came in after Ilebaye and Angel recently almost got into a physical fight if not for the intervention of other housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Kiddwaya and some other male housemates spoke on the chances of four disqualifications that should have happened at the show's start.

Kidd, the current Head of House, disclosed his predictions during a Wednesday night conversation with Adekunle, Pere, and Ike.

This discussion came immediately after Angel and Ilebaye quarrelled, each threatening to voluntarily leave the house.

Adekunle said:

"Angel literally said yesterday that she is tired of this sh*t. I was like, take a voluntary exit. Leave. Stop complaining that you are tired."

Kidd then gave his thought, saying:

"We might also have had four disqualifications or at least three by now."

Internet users react to the conversation between BBNaija Kidd and the guys

Legit.ng gathered the reactions to Kiddwaya's discussion with the boys.

@Blessing_dic:

"These guys acting like witc.hes in coven. Lol

"What a good alliance."

