Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Soma and Angel might just be the next ship to be celebrated in the house

In a video sighted online, the duo shared a loved-up moment while cuddling., even though Angel had allegedly talked about her partner outside the house

The highlight of the monument that sent netizens over the edge was the fact that Soma sought consent before kissing Angel

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Soma and Angel have sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The duo seemed keen on starting a 'ship' in the house as they cuddled up and had a loved-up moment away from the rest of the house.

Netizens react as Angel and Soma kiss Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith/@soma_apex

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted online, Angel slept on Soma as they had a discussion; shortly after a short silence laden with tension, Some asked if he could kiss Angel.

Angel wasted no time and nodded in consent to which she and Soma kissed passionately.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Angel and Soma's kiss

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, while some netizens gished over them, others queried their relationships outside the house.

Read comments gathered below:

cessahs_collection:

"I thought they both said they had relationships outside?"

phyllis.nyarkoh:

"Biggie is a first shipper since he sends greetings to Soma through Angel

iam_anibestluv:

"Eeyaaa he actually asked for the k**s and she agreed "

micheal_official13:

"We will call this Soangel."

__motomori:

"Soma say you can switch up at anytime you are mad Angel My girl."

mimi__grey01:

"Hard girl hard girl don kiss soma."

zarachi001:

"What happened to her boyfriend outside that WM knows? "

ngoziagbata:

"Una for vote for Soma nah the guy fit go on Sunday chaii."

