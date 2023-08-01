BBNaija All Stars housemates Alex and Cee C have returned to being enemies on the show after fooling netizens that they were cool

In a conversation with Pere, Alex talked about Cee C's toxic behaviour and how she has fans exactly like her

The reality star added that there were different narratives Cee C could have pushed in the house beyond being a bitter woman

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Alex has sparked reactions over her statement about her colleague Cee C.

In a chat with Pere, Alex revealed that Cee C has a huge fan base comprised of bitter and vengeful women who have been rejected by men because of their nasty attitude.

Netizens react as Alex talks about Cee C Photo credit: @ceecofficial/@alexunusual

Source: Instagram

According to her, before the show, her friends talked to her about the kind of narratives Cee C would want to push, including her usual toxic woman behaviour.

The reality star added that she would have been in the best position to change the narrative for her colleague.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Alex also noted that all she told Pere, she has said it before and would even say it to Cee C's face.

Alex and Cee C ended their Double Wahala season as enemies and netizens thought their cordiality on the first day of the All Stars season meant they were friends.

The ladies, however, got into a nasty fight which reminded people about how bitter Cee C really is.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Alex's video

A lot of people used the opportunity to drag Alex for talking about Cee C behind her back.

Read some comments gathered below:

queenmotherjn:

"Am happily married with four beautiful boys &2girls, and am voting for Ceec. 100%❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ciana212:

"This is just how life is.... Pipo always think the outspoken ome. Is d problem... When most. Times the problem is always from those silent killers... Alex zuwanike.... This is awful... U ought to be shameful."

singularity_bl:

"I think the bitter leaf tag should be withdrawn from the other girl and given to Alex with immediate alacrity. Alex has paid her dues as the most bitter housemate this season!"

___omololasilver__:

"She's the real bitter leaf. What exactly is this girl problem did Ceec steal your mandate."

ray_cheall:

"All this pain na because she tell the whole world say you sleep with Tobi, breathe."

hey.dee.xo:

"With all your good attitude, why did your own someone leave you?"

shenkez_peter:

"Yet ceec is the bitter one, lmao. Alex strategy is to prove everyone right that ceec is bitter but she will end up proving that herself is the bitter one."

maureenrosabel:

"Spartans made sure Alex didn’t forget double wahala. The man you snaatch with good character is happily married to his kissing rib. See as straight bullet reach me "

Cee C reaffirms beef, says she will never like Alex in the next 100 years

Big Brother Naija All Stars' housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka CeeC, revealed that she will not reconcile with Alex Unusual "even in the next 100 years."

According to her, Alex has not changed since the start of their antagonism in the "Double Wahala" 2018 season.

CeeC, however, disclosed that she had set a personal boundary for herself before entering the house. She stated that she would return the same energy she received from others.

Source: Legit.ng