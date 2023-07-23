The BBNaija All Stars reality show has caused a major buzz on social media after the new housemates were finally unveiled

BBNaija Level Up stars, Doyin and Adekunle, were announced as new housemates and this got netizens talking

Recall that Doyin and Adekunle never got along fine during their sets and fans now have a lot to say about them being in the same house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The much anticipated BBNaija All Stars show has now launched on July 23, 2023, and its theme is to bring housemates from different Big Brother sets together to compete for the N120 million grand prize.

The unveiling of the housemates have got many Nigerians on social media talking. BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin, was the fourth new housemate to be announced on the show.

Nigerians react as Doyin and Adekunle are unveiled as BBNaija All Stars housemates. Photos: @officialdoyin_, @officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

According to Doyin, this time around, she is going into the house to play her game.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to Doyin being on BBNaija All Stars

The announcement of Doyin being on the show came with a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them noted that she was a therapist while on the BBNaija Level Up show and that they hoped to see more fun sides of her.

Read their comments below:

kamsy_ikechiukwu:

“Madam advisor keep your advice this time biko.✌”

unusualsuzzy:

“The resident therapist. I'm just here for her fashion. The girl can dress well.”

sphiwe_official:

“No more advise this season Doyin, we want content.”

black_caramel_001:

“Hmmm relationship adviser don’t sha be boring o.”

Adekunle’s entry on BBNaija All Star causes stir

Also during the BBNaija All Stars show, ex-BBN Level Up housemate, Adekunle, was announced as the 16th housemate.

According to Adekunle, he would be approaching being in the BBN All Stars house as just a game. He added that he has no strategy and will only be himself and see how far it goes. He also plans to flow with everyone.

Adekunle’s entry into the BBN All Stars show caused a major buzz on social media considering that Doyin was also in the house. Recall that they were both Level Up housemates who did not get along well.

Read some of the reactions from Nigerians below:

lady_evelle:

“Adekunle and Doyin in same house again. Alleluia somebody .”

kayatfoods:

“Toh, adekunle and doyin in the same house again?”

Onyi_bekee13:

“Abeg no be yourself anything oo,Na vawulence we want biko if not,UNA!!!”

blizzdadiva:

“Second Level up war loading”

nnediorazu_:

“Can he deal with the strong characters.”

Lovely photos of BBNaija All Stars house

Photos of the BBNaija All Stars house got many netizens talking after it made the rounds online.

A number of social media users had a lot to say about the colours, the new features and more of the mansion.

Legit.ng gathered photos of the impressive interior of the BBNaija mansion.

Source: Legit.ng