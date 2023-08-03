Big Brother Naija housemates Angel and Ilebaye turned Biggie's house upside down with their fight on Wednesday, August 3

In trending clips online, the ladies yelled at each other and almost got physical as other housemates tried their best to separate them

According to Angel, she saw Ilebaye peeling her paint over her box, and on telling her to move, an argument ensued

Shortly after, Mercy and Venita were seen begging Angel to stop packing her bags in a bid to quit the show

On Wednesday, August 3, a nasty fight broke out in the All Stars house between Ilebaye and Angel.

In clips online, Angel explained that she met Ilebaye peeling her paint from her legs with her box just under it.

Angela and Ilebaye got into a heated argument in the BBNaija house. Photo credit: @ilebayee/@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

On telling Ilebaye to move as her box was open, the ladies got into a heated argument that almost got physical despite the intervention of other housemates.

Mercy managed to calm Angel down after successfully getting Ilebaye away from her.

Watch the video below:

In another clip, Angel started packing her bags and threatened to leave the show. However, Mercy and Venita stopped her from carrying out her threat.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Angel and Ilebaye's fight

Netizens shared divided opinions on the fight, with people supporting both housemates. A lot of people also blamed Mercy for begging Angel to stay.

Read the comments gathered below:

qwin_classic:

"Why would she be pilling paint there, illebaye just wan trend."

cossy_love:

"Boys are uniting and ploting while the ladies are fighting one another.... Nawa..... But women get wahala sha."

dorbiesmallzz:

"So she told you to close your boxs what's the big deal there?"

fiona_k_cutie:

"Honestly they should have allowed her to leave, without stopping her, she’s my Fav, but she’s overreacting."

iamemmydaniel:

"Abeg help me give ilebaye your immunity card."

yaenkah:

"yinmu,mumu why did you come in the first place, you think sey 120m na beans abi."

afholashade:

"Make she commot abeg her pride too much."

Tolani Baj drags duvet off Ilebaye’s body, orders her out of the room

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Tolani Baj, made headlines over her treatment of her younger co-star, Ilebaye.

Videos made the rounds on social media of the embarrassing moment Tolani ordered Ilebaye out of her room.

It all started when Ilebaye was cosying up to Neo under the duvet in his room with his bed beside Tolani’s own. She suddenly stood up and dragged the duvet off of their bodies, and Ilebaye let out a scream in shock.

Source: Legit.ng