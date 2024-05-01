A Nigerian man has openly applauded a teacher who helped him to pass his UTME with a high score years ago

The teacher had gone viral online after one of his students got an aggregate of 316 in the just concluded 2024 UTME

The young man seized the opportunity to express his joy to have been under his tutelage while commending him for helping many students

A Nigerian man has showered accolades on a teacher who helped him to ace his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with a high score years ago.

This is coming shortly after the teacher identified as Timothy Icon announced that one of his students got a high score of 316, with a 95% in his subject in the 2024 UTME.

Man recounts teacher's assistance years ago

The young man identified on X as @Dapper_Ud revealed that he was under the tutelage of the Timothy in 2015 while he was preparing for his UTME.

According to Dapper, majority of students in his set were able to pass their UTME with high scores back then because of how good Timothy was.

He noted that he Timothy not only teach them Physics and Maths, but added motivational sessions to his lectures.

While expressing his gratitude, Dapper revealed that he always prayed for Timothy to receive the rewards of all his impacts.

He reiterated that the teacher impacted a lot in the lives of people and has helped shape the destinies of many.

He wrote:

“He never stops impacting!! Super excited to have sat under his tutelage when i was preparing for jamb far back 2015, he didn't only teach maths and physics, he added motivational sessions.

"We all passed jamb with high scores and got admission into the university to study our preferred course. Boss icon is really good, i pray he receives the rewards of the impacts he has made in the lives of many and the destinies he has shaped. Learnt from the best!!”

See the post below:

