The Big Brother Naija All Stars show is getting more dramatic and fun by the day as housemates have started showing their true colours

To the surprise of many, Cee C and Alex greeted each other cordially when they mat in the house

Recent events have however shown that the duo simply faked the friendship as they got into an altercation that almost got physical

BBNaija All Stars housemates Cee C and Alex have reminded netizens about their beef during their Double Wahala season,

Even though the housemates greeted each other like friends on the first day of the show, their wager has reopened the animosity between them.

Netizens react as Alex and Cee C get into heated argument Photo credit: @alex_unusual/@ceec_official

Source: Instagram

According to a video online, Alex got upset about the reception her scriptwriting got for their wager task, then the Hed of House Adekunle called for a meeting.

Cee C was, however, not happy Alex mentioned her name as one of those who criticised her script without bring up better suggestions.

The duo got into a heated argument, and Alex obviously grown from the Double Wahala season stood up to Cee C as they shouted and almost got physical.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

The fight generated mixed reactions, with fans of the ladies supporting their faves. Some people also commended how much Alex has grown from the last time she was in Biggie's house.

Read comments gathered below:

classic_genie:

"The fake smiles are over!!!!!"

prowess_sandra:

"Alex has really grow. She stood up to Cecee, I love it for her."

jemi3958:

"Alex has started with her emotional blackmail rubbish."

jemi3958

"Abeg you guys should leave ceece alone so Cee C should not give her own opinion abeg Alex has been looking for her prob since Monday let her getat."

anaedo_finest1:

"Go Alex…. Love the way you stood up for your sef "

naa_afarley7:

"So l thought Cee C have change."

birindathomas:

"Ceec has been behaving as if she is fighting with the housemates, thank God Alex has changed she can stand for herself now not like before that she will start crying."

duchessola:

"I can see some came back to the house with "a new me" while some remained their old self . The old Alex would have been crying . Kudos!"

