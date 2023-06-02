Love is a beautiful thing, and another avenue fans get to celebrate their favourite celebrities is when they get engaged or walk down the aisle with their lovers.

There are some celebrities that fans have been beating drums of anticipation for since they announced their engagement or relationship to the world.

Iyabo Ojo, Cuppy, and other stars fans expect to say 'I do' this year. Photo credit: @realwarripikin/@iyaboojofespris/@cuppymusic

For some, it is a renewal of their love, and for others, the birth of a life-long partnership.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebrities who are engaged or in a relationship and whose fans look forward to their happily ever after.

1. Real Warri Pikin and Ikekchukwu

The comedian has been married to her husband for 10 years, and to mark their anniversary, they are throwing their dream wedding.

Warri Pikin has already gone all out with pre-wedding photos and an exotic bridal shower.

The media personality has also rolled out aso-ebi for her colleagues, and netizens are anticipating the wedding party.

2. Iyabo Ojo and Paulo

In December 2022, social media went wild when Iyabo Ojo decided finally to unveil her relationship with entertainment guru, Paulo.

Since the big reveal, the couple has been serving back-to-back loved-up content, suggesting they are pretty serious about their commitment to each other.

Even though the actress and her man have clarified that they are not having babies anymore, fans still look forward to their big wedding.

3. DJ Cuppy Ryan Taylor

Weeks after suddenly announcing her engagement to her boxer fiance Ryan Taylor after their short relationship, fans can't get enough of DJ Cuppy's relationship.

Even though the engagement news was met with questions, the singer and her man have convinced her fans that they have a genuine love for each other.

DJ Cuppy has asked many people to call her Mrs Certi, and Ryan her husband, but fans know a huge and lavish wedding will eventually happen.

4. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

This is perhaps the most anticipated wedding of whatever year it happens, but for the sake of their fans, 2023.

The couple got engaged about a year ago, and every post from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola online raises the 'when will you marry' question.

Even though the billionaire daughter and the singer might eventually opt for a low-key wedding, it will most likely be the wedding party of the year.

Source: Legit.ng