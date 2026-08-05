FCT Minister Nyesom Wike dismissed Cardinal John Onaiyekan's criticism of the Presidency as politically motivated, citing the cleric's known stance during the 2023 elections

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria backed Cardinal Onaiyekan, explaining that his remarks on hardship and insecurity reflected the realities facing ordinary Nigerians

Cardinal Onaiyekan is receiving intense public attention following antagonism by the presidency over a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, has described the former archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, as a partisan figure, rejecting claims that the cleric's recent criticisms of the Tinubu administration were impartial.

Legit.ng reports that Wike made the remarks at his monthly media parley in Abuja, days after the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and raised concerns about economic hardship and the government's apparent focus on winning a second term in 2027.

A northern youth group and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike are at odds over comments involving Cardinal John Onaiyekan. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Recall Cardinal Onaiyekan, speaking on Arise TV after the meeting, publicly aired those concerns, drawing a sharp response from presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala, who seemed to allege that the Catholic Church was backing Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections.

Wike challenges bishops on INEC allegation

Wike argued that religious leaders who want to be taken seriously must balance criticism with acknowledgement of government achievements.

Wike said:

"It is not every time you say things are bad; nobody has heard you say government has done this well. Commend government when government has done well in certain areas; criticise government and say, look, you have done this well, but you should improve in these other areas."

The minister also disputed the bishops' call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain neutral ahead of the 2027 elections, asking the clergy to back up their claim with evidence.

"How did the Catholic Bishops come to the conclusion that INEC is biased? What are your facts? What happened for you to prove?" he asked.

He warned that accusing the electoral body without facts risked inflaming public sentiment.

On Cardinal Onaiyekan specifically, Wike was unsparing.

He said:

"I would be stupid to sit here for anybody to tell me this person is impartial. No. We know ourselves in this country; we know who belongs to where. Who did they support in 2023? It was very obvious."

NYCN backs Cardinal Onaiyekan

According to a Vanguard report published on Wednesday, August 5, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) rejected Wike's position.

In a statement signed by its national president, Isah Abubakar, the group stated that Cardinal Onaiyekan had shown courage by voicing concerns that millions of Nigerians share daily on inflation, insecurity and economic suffering. The council criticised presidential aides for targeting the cleric rather than engaging with the substance of his remarks, and urged government officials to focus on addressing citizens' concerns.

The NYCN also called on religious and traditional leaders across all faiths to continue speaking out on national challenges, saying that doing so reflects patriotism rather than partisanship.

Watch Cardinal Onaiyekan's viral interview on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the 2027 elections below:

Atiku condemns presidency’s attack on bishops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the presidency’s criticism of Cardinal Onaiyekan, describing it as an attack on one of Nigeria’s most respected moral institutions and a sign of the Tinubu administration’s growing intolerance of dissent.

Atiku also demanded an immediate and unreserved apology to Onaiyekan and the Catholic faithful, insisting that the presidency’s response to the cleric’s comments was “arrogant, disrespectful and unbecoming of a democratic government.”

Source: Legit.ng