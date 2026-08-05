The New Zealand Customs Service has published a list of items that are strictly banned from entering the country in 2026

The prohibited items cover a wide range of categories, from weapons and drugs to objectionable publications and endangered species products

Travellers are required to declare all risk items on their arrival declaration, covering both hand luggage and checked-in bags

The New Zealand Customs Service has released a detailed list of items that travellers are banned from bringing into the country in 2026, covering everything from narcotics and weapons to objectionable content and certain publications.

The guidance applies to all arrivals, whether they are tourists, returning residents, or migrants, and makes clear that travellers must declare all risk items on their arrival declaration form, including goods carried in both hand luggage and checked-in bags.

New Zealand has named the items travellers must enter the country with. Photo Credit: The New Zealand Herald, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Items banned from New Zealand in 2026

The following are among the items explicitly prohibited from entry into New Zealand:

1. Small high-powered magnets, such as buckyballs.

2. Any items intended for use in committing crimes of dishonesty.

3. Objectionable publications that deal with coitus, horror, crime, cruelty, or violence in a manner harmful to the public good.

4. Objectionable material stored on mobile phones, USB devices, videos, games, DVDs, books, magazines, photos, clothing, or computer files, including material downloaded or shared online or through social media.

5. Coitus toys or dolls considered indecent or obscene.

6. All firearms, weapons, and ammunition without a valid permit.

7. Methamphetamine utensils and their parts, including bongs, hash pipes, vaporisers, roach clips, and any pipe with a heatproof bowl.

8. Hemp utensils and their parts.

9. Plants, animals, or products made from endangered species without the correct permits.

10. Any pests or diseases that could damage New Zealand's environment or economy.

11. Medicines containing pseudoephedrine being carried on behalf of friends or family.

Weapons that require a permit

Beyond outright bans, New Zealand also classifies several items as weapons that cannot be brought into the country without prior authorisation from the New Zealand Police.

These include airguns, stun devices, pepper spray, automatic opening knives, gravity or butterfly knives, swordsticks, and knuckle-dusters.

The customs authority noted that this list is not exhaustive, and travellers who are unsure about a specific item should check directly with the New Zealand Police before travelling.

The customs body also warned that importing or possessing objectionable material, including content shared through social media or downloaded online, could lead to seizure of the items and possible prosecution.

Travellers who fail to declare risk items on arrival may face penalties under New Zealand's customs and biosecurity laws.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had listed the requirements foreigners must satisfy before seeking citizenship.

New Zealand announces 2 permanent residency routes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had published two new permanent residency routes for foreign workers in 2026.

The update, published by Immigration New Zealand, also includes revisions to the existing points-based pathway and adjustments to the SMC wage threshold rules.

The changes are aimed at broadening access to permanent residency for skilled workers, particularly those already employed in New Zealand.

Source: Legit.ng