Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Hermes Iyele has disclosed that he is still dating more than one woman

Hermes earlier revealed his relationship status in the Big Brother House, revealing that he is in a relationship with two women, whom many didn’t know were friends

However, in the most recent edition of the BTS Reality podcast, Hermes said that he is still dating both women and that they are both pals

Former Big Brother Naija reality star Hermes Iyele has disclosed that he is still in a polyamorous relationship and that his partners are friends.

During his time in the Big Brother house, he mentioned that he was seeing two ladies, but many didn’t know that they were friends.

Pictures of Hermes Iyele Credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija star made this clear during his appearance on the latest episode of the BTS Reality podcast.

The reality star said, "I am still in two relationships. Both of them are friends.

"For me, I can only operate on the truth. That truth is that, I be ashawo and I will do ashawo things. I can like more than one woman. And I will tell you that I’m with this person, if you are not fine with it, find what you like."

He also confirmed that his partners are seeing other men.

Watch his video below

Source: Legit.ng