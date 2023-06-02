A man in a wheelchair decided to stun everyone on his wedding day by standing on his feet to dance with his bride

The determined man spent about one year having several physiotherapy sessions to achieve this

On the wedding day, he pulled off the stunt and guests screamed as the groom remained on his feet for the entire song

A physically challenged man identified as Barry MacDowell decided to pull off a heavy surprise for his guests on his wedding day.

He spent a year having physiotherapy to dance with his beautiful wife, Emma, as they tied the knot.

Groom in wheelchair dances on wedding day Photo credit: DailyMail

The 49-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife clicked on an MS support platform and subsequently became an item due to their similar sense of humour.

Within a short time, Barry who has been in a wheelchair since 2018, got engaged to Emma and they quickly started making plans for their wedding.

Barry was keen on standing to join his bride for their first dance - a medley of 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran and 'Shut Up And Dance' by Walk the Moon on their wedding day.

They however chose to keep their plans a secret for their guests and only Barry, Emma and a team of neuro-physiotherapists knew about this, DailyMail reports.

Barry stuns guests on the wedding day

During the wedding which happened on April 8, 2023, at Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness, Scotland, the guests were all stunned, but Emma was rather in shock.

Despite being aware of the plan, Emma didn't believe that Barry could remain on his feet, supported by his physio team, for the whole duration of the song.

Emma, a former hairdresser from Portsmouth, Hampshire, said:

"Barry could walk when we first met in 2017, but since then he's only been in a wheelchair. Because of that, I would always have to be behind him pushing him, because at the start he couldn't self-propel.

"So that dance was a different type of closeness. Until then, I never even knew he was taller than me. Now it's done, it doesn't feel real - I want to do it again."

Speaking on the aftermath of trying to stand, the groom said:

"My legs were sore for two and a half weeks after the wedding but it was worth it of course."

Barry was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) in 2015 - after waiting over a decade for a diagnosis.

