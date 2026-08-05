A joint security operation freed 308 Nigerians kidnapped in separate attacks across Kwara and Niger states

The NCTC reportedly coordinated the rescue inside Kainji Lake National Park, drawing on personnel from the army, DSS, and police

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed security agencies to strengthen early warning systems and community intelligence after the rescue

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, commended security agencies after a joint operation freed 308 Nigerian citizens who had been abducted in separate attacks in Kwara and Niger states.

Legit.ng reports that of those rescued, 163 had been taken from the Woro Community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, while the remaining 145 were abducted from Niger state. All 308 were reportedly found inside the Kainji Lake National Park Forest in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger state.

President Bola Tinubu commends security agencies after 308 abducted Nigerians are rescued in Kwara and Niger states. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) coordinated the intelligence-driven operation, which involved the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Officials described it as the 'largest single-day rescue operation' the joint security team has ever carried out.

Tinubu hails security forces

Speaking on the outcome, President Tinubu praised the personnel who executed the mission, citing their bravery and the seamless coordination between agencies.

The president said in a statement shared by Bayo Onanuga, his spokesperson:

"The successful execution of this intelligence-led operation demonstrates the growing efficiency and collaboration among our security services. I commend our gallant men and women in uniform for their bravery and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigerian lives."

The rescued citizens are currently receiving first aid and medical care at the facility in Wawa Cantonment. Once their medical evaluations are complete, they will be handed over to the governments of Kwara and Niger states for further care and reunification with their families.

President Bola Tinubu welcomes the rescue of 176 abducted Kwara residents and calls for stronger security measures to prevent future kidnappings across Nigeria. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Tinubu orders security overhaul

While welcoming the rescue, Tinubu made clear that the operation should prompt stronger preventive measures. He directed security agencies and relevant stakeholders to immediately improve early warning systems, deepen community-level intelligence gathering, and sharpen rapid response capabilities across the country.

Furthermore, Tinubu reassured Nigerians that his administration remains committed to eliminating security threats, protecting vulnerable communities, and restoring lasting peace in every part of the nation.

Read President Tinubu's full reaction below, as shared in his post on X (formerly Twitter):

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Terrorists kidnap, kill 106 health workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed groups, criminal kidnappers, and jihadist fighters abducted 91 health workers and killed 15 others across 101 separate attacks on Nigerian healthcare facilities between 2023 and 2025, according to a new international report.

The figures come from the 'Care in the Crosshairs: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2025' report, published by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. The data was compiled using Insecurity Insight's global monitoring system and covers incidents across the three-year window.

Source: Legit.ng