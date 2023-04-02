Iyabo Ojo's lover Paul Okoye aka Paulo, is a year older today, April 2, and as expected, the actress celebrated him on social media

The actress shared a tribute video to her man, praising and gushing over him as his photos and videos popped up

Iyabo's video melted hearts, and her fans and colleagues dropped to her comment section to celebrate Paulo

Iyabo Ojo goes extra for her loved ones on their special days, and her man Paulo is the latest beneficiary of her outpour of love.

To mark his 56th birthday today, April 2, the mum of two shared a tribute video on her Instagram page where she gushed over her man with sweet and inspiring words.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Paulo on his birthday Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo tagged Paulo as her Odogwu, the best thing after sliced bread and one of God's best creations.

As the actress praised her man, she looked in the direction of his photos and videos as they appeared in a sequence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She also proudly revealed that Paulo is a complete package, her exact type.

Iyabo wrote:

"Happy 56th birthday to the love of my life, @pauloo2104 words can’t describe how much I love you, but know that it’s a forever deal Obim ❤️…..Credit @ibquake."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Iyabo's video

realwarripikin:

"This one Burst my head!!!!! Happy Birthday Sir"

toyin_abraham:

"File as say file"

kie_kie__:

"Am I the Celebrant? Why my head dey swell?! "

medlinboss:

"Wow this is so beautiful to watch happy birthday to the man that brings you so much JOY "

ibquake:

"Woooow so thankful ma’am! You killed it And happy birthday to him"

enioluwaofficial:

"Eh! God When o. God when. Aunty Iyabo so beautiful.❤️"

realsusanpeters:

"Is plentyyyy , happy birthday @pauloo2104 many more years ahead and Gods blessings."

chidimokeme:

"Iseeeeee! Ezenwanyi Say So. Happy Birthday @pauloo2104 Odogwu. Have Fun and Enjoy Ur Moments bro "

ify0406:

"Love sweet jareeee... See as you dey glow."

Iyabo Ojo leaves fans gushing over fun video with Paulo ahead of his 56th birthday

Much loved Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, was in the news over her relationship with media guru, Paulo.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to put their relationship on display for the umpteenth time, and it got netizens talking.

The video consisted of a series of photos and videos of them together as they rocked matching black outfits and enjoyed each other’s company.

Source: Legit.ng