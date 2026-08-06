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Breaking: UK Announces Expansion of Global Talent Visa, Details Emerge
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Breaking: UK Announces Expansion of Global Talent Visa, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • The UK government announced on August 6 that it is opening the Global Talent visa's endorsed funder pathway to over 100 private companies
  • AstraZeneca and Jaguar Land Rover are among the businesses now cleared to sponsor leading scientists and engineers under the expanded scheme
  • Researchers admitted through the route will also be free to move between companies or launch their own spin-out businesses in Britain

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom (UK) government has opened its Global Talent visa to more than 100 research-intensive private companies, allowing them to bring some of the world's most skilled scientists and engineers to work in Britain.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement, made on Thursday, August 6, marks a significant shift in how the visa's endorsed funder pathway operates.

The UK government has expanded its Global Talent visa programme, allowing more than 100 research-intensive private companies to sponsor world-class scientists and engineers to live and work in Britain.
UK expands the Global Talent visa, allowing 100+ companies to recruit top international scientists and engineers. Photo credit: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The update was published on the UK government's official website.

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Until now, only universities, research institutes and a limited number of approved research bodies could use this route to sponsor incoming researchers. Commercial businesses can now do the same.

What does the expansion in UK cover?

Companies named under the new arrangement include pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover and smaller innovators such as Added Value Solutions, Denroy Plastics and Ffilm Cymru. These businesses span sectors identified in Britain's Modern Industrial Strategy, covering life sciences, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, artificial intelligence, digital technology and the creative industries.

The government said more than 12,500 researchers from over 130 countries have already built careers in the UK through the endorsed funder pathway. The latest move is designed to bring that pipeline directly into private industry.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the change would make it easier for innovative British firms to attract world-class talent.

Reynolds said:

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"The UK is already a magnet for the world's most brilliant minds – and the discoveries they make here change lives and grow our economy.
"By expanding the Global Talent visa to more than 100 businesses, we're making it easier than ever for our most innovative companies to recruit eligible researchers who will develop the medicines, technologies and industries of the future right here in the UK."
UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds says expanding the Global Talent visa to more than 100 businesses will help innovative companies recruit world-class researchers and strengthen Britain's science and technology sectors.
Jonathan Reynolds says the UK's expanded Global Talent visa will help businesses recruit world-class researchers and drive innovation. Photo credit: @LeeHarris
Source: Twitter

Professor Christopher Smith, International, Talent and Skills Champion at UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), stated that wider eligibility would ensure that more sectors and regions across Britain benefit from international expertise, covering areas from medicine and AI to the creative economy.

Why is UK expanding talent visas?

Thursday's announcement follows reforms introduced in April, when the government simplified the Global Talent visa's fast-track academic appointments route by extending it to more research and innovation roles. Officials also confirmed plans to expand the Future Technology Research and Innovation scheme, which allows eligible companies to host international researchers and technical specialists for placements of up to two years, with the expansion targeting priority fields such as quantum computing, AI and engineering biology.

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The measures sit within a wider government strategy that includes the £54 million Global Talent Fund and the newly launched Global Talent Taskforce, both aimed at helping leading researchers from around the world relocate to the UK.

Read more UK news

UK: Nigerian man found dead at workplace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian, Ademola Oke, has died after he was found unresponsive at his workplace in the UK.

According to a family friend, Adejonwo Odutola, Oke left home that morning in good health and remained in regular contact with his wife throughout the day, showing no signs of illness before the incident.

Following his sudden death, Ademola's family appealed for public support in a GoFundMe campaign shared by Odutola.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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