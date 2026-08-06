The UK government announced on August 6 that it is opening the Global Talent visa's endorsed funder pathway to over 100 private companies

AstraZeneca and Jaguar Land Rover are among the businesses now cleared to sponsor leading scientists and engineers under the expanded scheme

Researchers admitted through the route will also be free to move between companies or launch their own spin-out businesses in Britain

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom (UK) government has opened its Global Talent visa to more than 100 research-intensive private companies, allowing them to bring some of the world's most skilled scientists and engineers to work in Britain.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement, made on Thursday, August 6, marks a significant shift in how the visa's endorsed funder pathway operates.

UK expands the Global Talent visa, allowing 100+ companies to recruit top international scientists and engineers. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The update was published on the UK government's official website.

Until now, only universities, research institutes and a limited number of approved research bodies could use this route to sponsor incoming researchers. Commercial businesses can now do the same.

What does the expansion in UK cover?

Companies named under the new arrangement include pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover and smaller innovators such as Added Value Solutions, Denroy Plastics and Ffilm Cymru. These businesses span sectors identified in Britain's Modern Industrial Strategy, covering life sciences, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, artificial intelligence, digital technology and the creative industries.

The government said more than 12,500 researchers from over 130 countries have already built careers in the UK through the endorsed funder pathway. The latest move is designed to bring that pipeline directly into private industry.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the change would make it easier for innovative British firms to attract world-class talent.

Reynolds said:

"The UK is already a magnet for the world's most brilliant minds – and the discoveries they make here change lives and grow our economy.

"By expanding the Global Talent visa to more than 100 businesses, we're making it easier than ever for our most innovative companies to recruit eligible researchers who will develop the medicines, technologies and industries of the future right here in the UK."

Jonathan Reynolds says the UK's expanded Global Talent visa will help businesses recruit world-class researchers and drive innovation. Photo credit: @LeeHarris

Source: Twitter

Professor Christopher Smith, International, Talent and Skills Champion at UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), stated that wider eligibility would ensure that more sectors and regions across Britain benefit from international expertise, covering areas from medicine and AI to the creative economy.

Why is UK expanding talent visas?

Thursday's announcement follows reforms introduced in April, when the government simplified the Global Talent visa's fast-track academic appointments route by extending it to more research and innovation roles. Officials also confirmed plans to expand the Future Technology Research and Innovation scheme, which allows eligible companies to host international researchers and technical specialists for placements of up to two years, with the expansion targeting priority fields such as quantum computing, AI and engineering biology.

The measures sit within a wider government strategy that includes the £54 million Global Talent Fund and the newly launched Global Talent Taskforce, both aimed at helping leading researchers from around the world relocate to the UK.

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According to a family friend, Adejonwo Odutola, Oke left home that morning in good health and remained in regular contact with his wife throughout the day, showing no signs of illness before the incident.

Following his sudden death, Ademola's family appealed for public support in a GoFundMe campaign shared by Odutola.

Source: Legit.ng