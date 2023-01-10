Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has hinted at already getting married to her boyfriend, Ryan Taylor

Taking to Twitter, Cuppy shared a post where she told netizens to call her Mrs Certi and accompanied it with a ring emoji

Cuppy’s tweet raised a series of mixed reactions on social media as some fans congratulated her while others asked questions

Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, has sparked suspicions that she has now gotten married to Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy got her fans curious after she took to Twitter to address them and explained that she should now be called Mrs.

Fans react as DJ Cuppy tells them to call her Mrs Certi. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Twitter

On her official page, the billionaire’s daughter accompanied the statement with a ring emoji.

She tweeted:

“Call me MRS. CERTI ”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy sparks marriage rumours with Ryan Taylor

DJ Cuppy’s tweet on being called a Mrs sparked a series of reactions from netizens on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Ifeoluwa encouraged her to drop her wedding posts:

Fresh told Cuppy to stop forcing herself on Ryan Taylor:

Emy called Cuppy Mrs Certi:

Olufemi prayed for Cuppy’s union:

This tweep expressed happiness for Cuppy’s union:

Emmanuel tweeted:

This tweep accused her of being desperate:

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng