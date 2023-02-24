Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo both have two children each, and they have no intention of increasing that number

During an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Paulo pointed out that they are too old to start taking care of babies

Iyabo also added that they have a list of places they want to see and have fun at, and that's what their union is for

With Iyabo Ojo and Paulo making their relationship public recently, many people look forward to them becoming husband and wife.

The couple, on an Instagram live session with media personality Daddy Freeze, has given fans an idea of what to expect from them.

Iyabo Ojo and lover say they don't want kids together Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Freeze asked if, eventually, the couple would make babies, and they both protested vehemently.

According to Paulo, they are both not exactly young anymore and already have four grown-up kids collectively.

He added that at his age, if Iyabo ever gets pregnant, he would run away because he is not ready to start nurturing a child when he should be looking forward to becoming a grandfather.

Iyabo, on her part, made it clear that all they want to do in the relationship is travel and enjoy themselves because the last time she was in the baby-making business was almost 22 years ago.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

olaedo_melissa:

"They already have grown kids. The relationship is for companionship and I’m happy they understand it. Let them have all the fun they can, I’m so happy for them."

special_emem:

"This is exactly the kind life my and husband and I is enjoying, who wan born pikin again for old age no way….that chapter is close! All we do is have fun, travel and enjoy our lives "

toks_10:

"Abeg o, baby at what age? Please they should enjoy themselves, its not a must to have kids."

iam_nnennao:

"May God keep this relationship I can feel the undiluted joy and happiness between them❤️"

iamclara_gan:

"……E dey sweeten my heart ooo….perfect match made in heaven."

wiildchild01:

"They both have children already."

urbangirl_honey:

"Yeah most second marriages shouldn't be for procreation, especially if they already have kids from their previous marriages. Companionship and living life is primary."

