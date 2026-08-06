Lenzi claimed he repeatedly warned comedian Mazi Okeke about the woman at the centre of the cheating scandal

The content creator stated the controversy damaged their friendship long before the relationship collapsed

His revelations have added a fresh twist to a story already dominating social media conversations

Nigerian content creator Lenzi has weighed in on the emotional ordeal involving comedian Mazi Okeke and his fiancée, revealing that he allegedly warned his friend about her long before the relationship hit the rocks.

This is coming after Mazi Okeke shared a distressing video in which he accused his fiancée of infidelity despite the sacrifices he made for her over the years.

Lenzi claims he repeatedly warned comedian Mazi Okeke about the woman at the centre of the cheating scandal. Photos: Mazi Okeke/Lenzi.

Source: Instagram

“I Told Him She Couldn't Be Trusted”

Reacting in a video that has now circulated online, Lenzi claimed he had repeatedly advised Okeke against pursuing the relationship.

According to him, the comedian met the woman at one of his filming locations, and concerns about her lifestyle became a source of disagreement between them.

“What was he expecting from a call girl?” Lenzi said.

He further alleged that he informed Okeke that the woman was involved with other men, but the comedian believed he could change her.

“I warned Mazi about his fiancée and told him she was sleeping around, but he said I shouldn't be sorry because he would change her,” Lenzi claimed.

Friendship Reportedly Ended Over Relationship

Lenzi went on to allege that their friendship suffered because of the issue.

According to him, his warnings were repeatedly ignored, leading to tension between both men.

“In fact, our friendship ended because of this particular girl,” he stated..

In his earlier video, Mazi Okeke claimed he sponsored his fiancée's university education from 200 level to graduation.

He also alleged that he established a business for her and built a house for her parents before discovering she had been unfaithful.

Watch X video of Lenzi's confession about Mazi Okeke's relationship woes

Reactions trail Lenzi's confession about Mazi Okeke

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kacrypt stated:

"To me I think Mazi wasn’t giving her peace and he got too comfortable and wasn’t always looking good, am sure he wasn’t giving her good bed times . He should do the needful please"

@Endoze21 wrote:

"Two type of people you know fit change for the life na people wey dey in love and person wey get money E know suppose cry out as e don happen e for keep am to e sef because when e dey date the girl nobody knows now wey e don't burst you come dey tell us mugu"

Mazi Okeke accuses his fiancée of infidelity despite the sacrifices he made for her over the years. Photo: Mazi Okeke.

Source: Instagram

Mazi Okeke defeats Sabinus during game

Legit.ng also reported that Mazi Okeke sparked hilarious reactions online after sharing a video showing his bottle flip challenge with colleague Sabinus.

The video captured the moment the entertainer successfully landed a bottle on a flat surface after several attempts. The two had bet some money, and Sabinus ended up parting with about one million naira of his hard-earned money.

Source: Legit.ng