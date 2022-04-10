Another celebrity wedding is knocking on the door as singer, Mr Eazi and his lover, Temi Otedola cemented their relationship

The lovebirds proposed to each other in a serene environment as Temi accepted the singer's proposal in a beautiful video that was shared on social media

Temi's elder sister, DJ Cuppy gushed about the couples and disclosed that she linked them up with each other, Nigerians have reacted to the beautiful video

Another high-profile celebrity wedding is coming and fans are bracing up for it as billionaire's daughter, Temi Otedola, and her musician lover, Mr Eazi got engaged to each other officially.

In a lovely video that was shared online, the lovers chose a quiet location surrounded with water as Temi accepted Mr Eazi's marriage proposal.

Mr Eazi proposes to Temi Otedola. Credit: @cuppymusic @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Temi's elder sister, DJ Cuppy reshared the video and expressed how excited she is for the lovers.

DJ Cuppy also made it known that she linked the two lovers up and told them to find her own man.

"Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola‍♀️ has found her personal person! PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!"

Watch the proposal video below:

Nigerians congratulate the lovers

A number of the lovers' fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comment section of the post to express how excited they are and showered them with congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tiwasavage:

"Yasssss so happy to see this. Congratulations to both of you."

Jadeosiberu:

"Awwwww congrats Hun."

Small_god:

"@iamkingpromise hurry up iron my suit am ready for this wedding oooo @mreazi u better come pay bride price ooo."

Cuppymusic:

"Today is one of the HAPPIEST days of my life! Thank you @MrEazi for bringing such joy to our baby @TemiOtedola! ‍♀️ Welcome to the family my brother!"

Mr Eazi carries Temi Otedola like a baby after getting drunk

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola sparked reactions on social media after a video of them emerged.

The billionaire daughter seemed to be a bit tipsy after taking some alcoholic substance during her 26th birthday celebration and her man was handy to help.

Mr Eazi carried her on his back like a baby and the left the venue of the event. The video sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng