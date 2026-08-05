Davido disclosed a surprising sum he earned from a brief 20-minute TikTok Live session during a dinner with friends

Comedian Carterefe, who was present at the gathering, suggested the singer could earn far more with a planned live session

Davido's revelation sparked mixed reactions from fans online, with many weighing in on the power of celebrity TikTok earnings

Davido has given fans a peek into just how lucrative a few minutes on TikTok can be, and the numbers have left many talking.

The Afrobeats heavyweight made the revelation during what appeared to be a relaxed dinner setting with friends, dressed in traditional attire and surrounded by food and drinks.

Davido reveals the earnings from his brief TikTok Live session as Carter Efe reacts to the amount. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-nominated singer told those at the table that after spending only 20 minutes on TikTok Live, he checked his account and found he had earned $1,700, clearly taken aback by the figure.

Carter Efe raises the stakes

Comedian Carter Efe, who was among those present at the gathering, quickly pointed out that the number could be far bigger with a little more planning.

He suggested that if Davido publicly announced a live session at a set time, say 8 pm, the earnings could potentially reach $30,000.

The exchange highlighted just how much financial opportunity the platform holds for artists with Davido's level of following.

As one of Nigeria's most globally recognised musicians, Davido's ability to pull that kind of income in under half an hour speaks to the sheer scale of his fanbase and their willingness to engage directly through digital platforms.

Watch the video of Davido speaking about his TikTok Live earnings below:

Fans react to Davido's TikTok earnings

The clip quickly made the rounds online, drawing a wave of responses from users who had plenty to say about celebrity income and fan culture.

@Crimmy252472 wrote:

"That's means he monetize na. You have to put account number. So why was he surprised"

@ZickMDHQ commented:

"Money too dey tiktok aswear"

@chukstimo said:

"Honestly these TikTok na cash out for these celebrities ooh"

@FajobiAdemidun observed:

"How come it's the rich people that are always aware of the value of money."

@buck_20p noted:

"Lati just Dey smile. E be like say him like Carter. Cuz he just Dey bone face wen that apari Dey Dey with davido"

@barrister_angie remarked:

"It's funny, how the poor masses keeps gifting the Rich...while they have their fellow poor people streaming consistently yet no support. Life is somehow sha"

Davido shares details of his TikTok Live earnings as friends weigh in on the platform's earning potential. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks on bond with his PA, Lati

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido opened up about the deep bond he shares with his longtime personal assistant, Lateef Abiola, popularly known as Lati.

The Afrobeats star revealed that Lati, once a staff member under his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, became a pivotal figure in his journey, sneaking him out at night to recording studios when his father was asleep.

Those secret studio trips laid the foundation for Davido’s career, with Lati later becoming his trusted aide, A&R executive, and even serving as best man at his 2024 wedding to Chioma, a woman he introduced to Davido during their university days.

Source: Legit.ng