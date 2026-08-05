"It's Crazy": Davido Shares How Much He Made After 20 Minutes on TikTok Live
- Davido disclosed a surprising sum he earned from a brief 20-minute TikTok Live session during a dinner with friends
- Comedian Carterefe, who was present at the gathering, suggested the singer could earn far more with a planned live session
- Davido's revelation sparked mixed reactions from fans online, with many weighing in on the power of celebrity TikTok earnings
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Davido has given fans a peek into just how lucrative a few minutes on TikTok can be, and the numbers have left many talking.
The Afrobeats heavyweight made the revelation during what appeared to be a relaxed dinner setting with friends, dressed in traditional attire and surrounded by food and drinks.
The Grammy-nominated singer told those at the table that after spending only 20 minutes on TikTok Live, he checked his account and found he had earned $1,700, clearly taken aback by the figure.
Carter Efe raises the stakes
Comedian Carter Efe, who was among those present at the gathering, quickly pointed out that the number could be far bigger with a little more planning.
He suggested that if Davido publicly announced a live session at a set time, say 8 pm, the earnings could potentially reach $30,000.
The exchange highlighted just how much financial opportunity the platform holds for artists with Davido's level of following.
As one of Nigeria's most globally recognised musicians, Davido's ability to pull that kind of income in under half an hour speaks to the sheer scale of his fanbase and their willingness to engage directly through digital platforms.
Watch the video of Davido speaking about his TikTok Live earnings below:
Fans react to Davido's TikTok earnings
The clip quickly made the rounds online, drawing a wave of responses from users who had plenty to say about celebrity income and fan culture.
@Crimmy252472 wrote:
"That's means he monetize na. You have to put account number. So why was he surprised"
@ZickMDHQ commented:
"Money too dey tiktok aswear"
@chukstimo said:
"Honestly these TikTok na cash out for these celebrities ooh"
@FajobiAdemidun observed:
"How come it's the rich people that are always aware of the value of money."
@buck_20p noted:
"Lati just Dey smile. E be like say him like Carter. Cuz he just Dey bone face wen that apari Dey Dey with davido"
@barrister_angie remarked:
"It's funny, how the poor masses keeps gifting the Rich...while they have their fellow poor people streaming consistently yet no support. Life is somehow sha"
Davido speaks on bond with his PA, Lati
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido opened up about the deep bond he shares with his longtime personal assistant, Lateef Abiola, popularly known as Lati.
The Afrobeats star revealed that Lati, once a staff member under his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, became a pivotal figure in his journey, sneaking him out at night to recording studios when his father was asleep.
Those secret studio trips laid the foundation for Davido’s career, with Lati later becoming his trusted aide, A&R executive, and even serving as best man at his 2024 wedding to Chioma, a woman he introduced to Davido during their university days.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.