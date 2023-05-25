Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin is set to throw a lavish dream wedding with her husband soon

Just like for new brides, the comedian had a beautiful bridal shower, and she gave netizens a sneak peek

Warri Pikin looked stunning in her short white beaded dress as fans and colleagues gushed over her

To celebrate 10 years of their union, popular comedian Real Warri Pikin will finally have the wedding of her dreams.

As the days draw nearer to the lavish ceremony, Warri Pikin, just as new brides do, threw a bridal shower.

Warri Pikin throws lavish bridal shower Photo credit: @realwarripikin

In a video on her page, the comedian shone in her stunning beaded white dress as she danced, switched positions and basically flaunted her beauty.

The background gave an idea of the exquisite decoration she spent money on for her bridal shower.

She wrote:

"Just arrived my bridal shower "

Watch the video below:

In another video, Warri Pikin showed how the venue was set up with flowers, decorative balloons and other items.

Taking a break from her makeup session while getting ready, the comedian walked around the venue as vendors worked hard to set up to perfection.

In the same breath, Warri Pikin's dress arrived, and she was dramatic about it. She turned up the drama when her hubby dropped in to surprise her.

She also added that she did not have a bridal shower ten years ago when she got married.

Warri Pikin wrote:

"The Making of my Bridal Shower❤️"

Watch the video here:

Netizens celebrate Real Warri Pikin

obi_cubana:

"Odogwu 1st lady, Happy bride❤️"

ije_naz:

"For this hard economy una just decide to waste money......... You dress is beautiful tho."

nkem_obodo:

"This woman is on fire. You look stunning."

headliner_omolola:

"See wetin I misss...❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations dear @realwarripikin . You have toiled. You have waited for this. Do your reality my darling. Ignore the fools ranting on your wall. You worked for this, you touched lives."

lindaosifo:

"So pretty "

freesiafoodies:

"You deserve it ❤️"

cakesbyes:

"I blush tire for this video "

enioluwaofficial:

"So glad and so happy for you! June, we lit!❤️"

misshembe:

"This is beautiful, and not only does it relate to weddings, It’s never too late to do the things you have always wanted to do. I’m inspired by this❤️. God bless you marriage."

mims_ali:

"You are so beautiful you deserve so much love and light❤️"

Source: Legit.ng