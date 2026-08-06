A throwback message from the late Alexx Ekubo about Tope Osoba has resurfaced online

The actor had praised the Yoruba movie star while working with her on a film project in 2014

The emotional post has taken on a new meaning as Nigerians continue to mourn Osoba's passing

As tributes continue to pour in for late Yoruba actress Tope Osoba, an old message from fellow actor Alexx Ekubo has resurfaced online.

Osoba's death was confirmed on Wednesday, August 5, just a year after she reportedly overcame a battle with breast cancer.

Amid the grief surrounding her passing, social media users unearthed a tweet shared by Alexx Ekubo in 2014 while the pair worked together on a movie project.

Alexx Ekubo spoke glowingly of Tope Osoba's talent and expressed excitement about collaborating with her in a previous post. Photos: Alexx Ekubo/Tope Osoba.

Source: Instagram

The message that has many emotional

In the resurfaced post, Ekubo spoke glowingly about Osoba's talent and expressed excitement about collaborating with her.

“Shooting a Yoruba Movie, I'm super excited about this one, working with this amazing talent Tope Osoba,” he wrote.

At the time, the actor had featured in Ifedelapo, a movie produced by Osoba.

Meanwhile, an associate of the late actress has addressed claims that she died of kidney cancer.

Read Alexx Ekubo's tweet about Tope Osoba here:

Reactions trail Alexx Ekubo's post about Tope Osoba

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Zyyon_ stated:

"This life too useless dawg. They both died of cancer in the same year at the same age."

@Northorious noted:

"12 years later, both reported to have died from Cancer related issues, both were 40 years old"

@able_yy wrote:

"He died few months ago. she died few hours ago. both of them died from cancer"

@TheYemiKing wrote:

"And now both Alexx Ekubo and Tope Osoba are ancestors. This life is a pot of putrid beans. Vanity upon vanity."

Tope Osoba was confirmed dead on August 5, 2027. Photo: Tope Osoba.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng