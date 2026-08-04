Ify Okoye broke her silence on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after Peter Okoye's allegations against her and her husband, Jude Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter, in his new tell-all videos, had called out his elder brother

Reacting, Jude Okoye's wife invoked the biblical story of Ananias and Sapphira in her response

Jude Okoye's wife, Ify Okoye, has issued a spiritual response to allegations made against her by music star Peter Okoye amid the Psquare family's ongoing feud.

The post, shared via her verified Instagram account on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, comes after Peter alleged that Jude had attempted to transfer his ownership rights in the Psquare management to his wife, Ify, which he refused.

Jude Okoye's wife Ify shares Biblical story of Ananias and Sapphira in response to Peter's claim. Credit: ifyokoye/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Recall that in 2025, Peter also publicly claimed that Ify held 80 per cent ownership in a company where he alleged Psquare's royalties were being channelled.

Peter further claimed that she owned 800,000 shares in the company.

Reacting, Ify chose a faith-based approach, invoking the biblical story of Ananias and Sapphira, a couple from the Book of Acts who were struck down for deceiving the early church.

Ify Okoye Invokes Scripture Over Royalty Row

In her post, Ify wrote:

"The story of Ananias and Sapphira reminds us that while people can deceive others for a time, no one can deceive God. He is the righteous Judge who weighs every motive, exposes every falsehood, and upholds the truth in His perfect time."

She made clear she had no intention of trading accusations publicly, adding:

"I have no desire to defend myself before those committed to misunderstanding me. Truth does not need manipulation to prevail, and I trust God to vindicate what is right."

Her statement comes after her husband Jude Okoye previously countered Peter's allegations, escalating what has become a very public family dispute.

A screenshot of Jude Okoye's wife Ify's response to allegations is below:

Jude Okoye’s wife speaks up following Peter's bold claim against herself and her husband. Credit: ifyokoye

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng