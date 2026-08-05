Francis Duru Shares What He Did Day After Burying His Son; Many Left Emotional
- Nollywood actor Francis Duru has shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son
- The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities
- Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith
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Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has shared an emotional account of how he handled one of the most difficult moments of his life following the death of his son.
Speaking during an interview with Signature TV, the respected actor revealed that he returned to church and resumed his responsibilities just a day after laying his son to rest.
The day after his son's burial
Recalling the painful experience, Duru explained that although the loss deeply affected him, he chose not to withdraw from the activities that define his life.
According to him, the Saturday his son was buried was followed by a Sunday spent in church carrying out his normal duties.
“The Saturday they buried my son, on Sunday I was in church doing what? Doing what I am supposed to do,” he said.
The actor admitted that the trauma remains part of his reality but insisted that he has never allowed it to completely stop him from functioning.
Watch a YouTube video of Francis Duru's interview here:
Video of Afobaje's final moment on football field
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video emerged on social media showing the final moments of popular Yoruba vlogger and businessman Alli, also known as Afobaje.
Recall that in the late hours of August 3, 2024, news started to make the rounds that the much-loved vlogger, known for narrating his videos in the Yoruba language, had passed on.
Details later emerged that he died while playing football. In a new development, a video showing the moment Afobaje slumped while on the football pitch has surfaced on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.