Nollywood actor Francis Duru has shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities

Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has shared an emotional account of how he handled one of the most difficult moments of his life following the death of his son.

Speaking during an interview with Signature TV, the respected actor revealed that he returned to church and resumed his responsibilities just a day after laying his son to rest.

Francis Duru shares that he returned to church a day after burying his late son. Photos: Francis Duru.

Source: Instagram

The day after his son's burial

Recalling the painful experience, Duru explained that although the loss deeply affected him, he chose not to withdraw from the activities that define his life.

According to him, the Saturday his son was buried was followed by a Sunday spent in church carrying out his normal duties.

“The Saturday they buried my son, on Sunday I was in church doing what? Doing what I am supposed to do,” he said.

The actor admitted that the trauma remains part of his reality but insisted that he has never allowed it to completely stop him from functioning.

Watch a YouTube video of Francis Duru's interview here:

Francis Duru says grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities. Photo: Francis Duru.

Source: Instagram

Video of Afobaje's final moment on football field

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video emerged on social media showing the final moments of popular Yoruba vlogger and businessman Alli, also known as Afobaje.

Recall that in the late hours of August 3, 2024, news started to make the rounds that the much-loved vlogger, known for narrating his videos in the Yoruba language, had passed on.

Details later emerged that he died while playing football. In a new development, a video showing the moment Afobaje slumped while on the football pitch has surfaced on social media.

Source: Legit.ng