Despite reservations about DJ Cuppy's sudden engagement by Nigerians, the singer has continued to show her man

Taking to her Twitter account, the singer officially announced her engagement to boxer fiancé, Ryan Taylor

Cuppy also revealed that she and Taylor only met 25 days ago and are head over heels in love with each other

Nigerian singer and billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter DJ Cuppy has revealed that she met her fiancé, Ryan Taylor just 25 days ago.

Cuppy used the opportunity to formally announce her engagement even though the news is everywhere.

DJ Cuppy formally announces engagement on social media Photo credit: @cuppymusic

According to Cuppy, she and Taylor met at a driving rally, and he turned out to be the love of her life.

The singer added that just like she did, people find love in the most unexpected person, places, time, and for unexpected reasons.

Out of excitement, Cuppy tagged the wrong handle instead of her fiancé's.

"I can officially announce that I’m engaged! Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life. Sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason. I love you deep @RyanTaylor"

Nigerians react to Cuppy's post

@AbiodunOmonijo:

"25 days courtship...so evident that you tagged the wrong handle. I wish you the best, darling."

_pre__cious:

"be like the whole thing na play "

al_exis._:

"See wetin I talk?na she sna*tch person man."

esther_crownqueen:

"Them don dey deceive this girl "

@ObiomaPhil:

"Ensure you are not under pressure to prove any point to anyone. There is no competition anywhere except the one we set by ourselves. That said, congratulations to you on your engagement, I pray you find lasting happiness and purpose."

@Bqmbulu:

"Once they hit 30, the available becomes desirable."

@ulxma:

"She was trying to prove that she met him after his relationship with that other babe only to shoot herself in the foot and then she tagged the wrong handle on top. Met 25 days ago. Got engaged 22 days ago to a dude who has been engaged 3 times. Has to be a stunt."

@mazvitanhem:

"I’d also propose after 25 days if I was dating Femi Otedola’s daughter."

Cuppy breaks silence as romantic video of fiance with lady goes viral

Gelato hitmaker, DJ Cuppy, finally took to social media in response to a video of her fiancé, Ryan Taylor and UK influencer, Fiona Williams, that went viral in the online community.

Shortly after the romantic video compilation dropped, many expressed concern for the billionaire daughter and wondered if she was not making a mistake with her new lover.

However, in a recent post addressing the matter, DJ Cuppy made it clear that she knows exactly what she is doing and couldn’t be bothered.

