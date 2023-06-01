Obi Cubana and his wife, Lush Eby, have come a long way, and soon, they will be celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary

The billionaire shared a loved-up video, showing off his wife and silently gushing over her

The beautiful video got people gushing over Obi Cubana and his wife as they also look forward to their celebration

Popular Nigerian billionaire Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, and his wife will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary later this month.

In a post on his page welcoming his wife to their special month, the businessman revealed this particular June is special to them.

Obi Cubana and his wife count down to their 15th wedding anniversary.

Source: Instagram

The video Obi Cubana shared showed off how much he adores his wife as he kept his eyes glued to her while she went around their car.

The couple blushing over each other like teenagers in love hugged, and Obi Cubana contentedly looked at his wife as she walked into the house.

The businessman wrote:

"June is always a special month for us, cos it's our wedding month! But this particular June is very special cos it's our 15th year wedding anniversary month! Happy new month my bestie ❤️ @lush_eby. Happy New month friends and family ❤️May June favour us, amen "

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Obi Cubana and his wife

drwaltz1960:

"God Punish Poverty :pray: Love is sweet, oh! When money enter, love is sweeter."

el_creamy:

"Damnnnnnnn! The way he's looking at her."

boyestical:

"Wife of many years and you still dey look her yarnsh, like say u just dey see her."

ibetina_mezii:

"So so sweet to watch."

ehigiatorezekiel:

"Happy 15th wedding anniversary @obi_cubana and a happy new month to you both"

balikis_collections:

"It's the way he looks at her for me awwn."

_divine_chidimma:

"Why is he so blessed? Check how much a man loves and cherish his wife. “…….obtaineth favor from the Lord” The scriptures."

amarah.shuga:

"See big man lifestyle now,if nah me and my boyfriend now war done start."

