Juma Jux's noticeably slimmer frame at Peller's wedding sparked widespread speculation among Nigerians online

His wife Priscilla Ojo playfully pushed him to address the chatter, giving him a chance to speak directly on the matter

Juma Jux insisted his weight loss was entirely intentional, but fans online had plenty to say about the whole situation

Tanzanian musician Juma Jux has broken his silence over the buzz surrounding his weight loss, after his appearance at Peller's traditional wedding in Lagos left many social media users talking.

The singer, who is married to Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, had been the subject of growing online speculation after fans noticed he looked considerably slimmer compared to how he appeared around the time of his wedding.

Juma Jux addresses fans and netizens expressing concerns about his weight. Credit: jumajux

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux sets record straight

When his wife Priscilla nudged him to explain the change in a Snapchat video that emerged online on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, Juma Jux was direct.

He made clear that there was no hidden reason behind his trimmer physique, saying the transformation was entirely by choice.

"There's nothing wrong with me, this my weight loss is intentional and its what I wanted. I am OK, I don't want my stomach to be big, I don't want to be chubby. I like myself now," he said.

The video of Juma Jux addressing claims about his weight loss is below:

Nigerians react to Juma Jux's remark

The video of the exchange quickly gained traction and pulled in a wave of reactions, ranging from amusement to genuine concern.

@thesandypreneur wrote:

"Since Priscy got married to this guy, some people never fit breathe come down. 😂😂"

@tracy_fins commented:

"That one say she come dey feel for the guy 😂😂 Nigerians too funny 🤣🤣"

@ms_e322 offered some perspective:

"If you go to Jux's YouTube channel his music videos of about 4-8 yrs ago, you will notice he was slim in all his Music videos. He is a naturally slim person. People like that gain and lose weight easily. I don't know why people can't mind their business."

@itaniofficial raised a more cautious point:

" People need to mind their business when it comes to the weight of others."

Iyabo Ojo supports Juma Jux's music amid backlash

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Iyabo Ojo supported her son-in-law Juma Jux amid mixed reactions from Nigerians over his Ikweji song.

The actress shared a fun video on April 14, 2026, showing herself and Priscilla jumping on the song's viral TikTok challenge during a photoshoot.

She also used the opportunity to promote her newly released movie, Return of Arinzo, ahead of its UK premiere on April 25, 2026.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng