Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has finally opened up on her love life with entertainment boss, Paul Okoye aka PaulO

Taking to social media on her 45th birthday, the movie star shared a video compilation of a series of romantic moments they have spent together

A number of netizens were pleased with the news as they gushed over the actress’ relationship with the entertainment guru

Top Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has finally found love again in the arms of entertainment guru, Paul Okoye aka PaulO and she revealed this on her 45th birthday.

On the special occasion of her birthday on December 21, 2022, Iyabo Ojo shared the big news with fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a romantic video compilation showing photos and other shorter clips of them spending sweet times together.

The sweet video was accompanied by one of the songs from Nigerian singer, Simi, titled Complete Me.

Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye appeared to be very in love in the compilation which showed them on a romantic getaway, at a club, at a concert and more fun moments of them together.

Taking to the caption of the post, the movie star explained that the entertainment boss is her ‘Obim’ which translates to ‘my heart’ in English.

In her caption she wrote:

“My Obim ❤️ Happy 45th Birthday Iysexy. New age, New life, New wins. Cheers to Forever.”

See the sweet video below:

Nigerians gush over romantic video of Iyabo Ojo and PaulO as they make relationship public

A number of netizens were very moved by the information as they gushed over Iyabo Ojo finding love again in the arms of the entertainment boss.

A number of their Yoruba and Igbo fans were also pleased with the coming together of both of their tribes in love.

Read some of their comments below:

ritadominic:

"Oh my heart.. ❤️❤️"

chiomagoodhair:

"OMG FINALLY!!! I’m soo happy you’re happy . You already know how much I love you and I thank God that our paths crossed and you get to be my big sis and I your lil sis for life. Happy birthday to a real one. You are truly cherished! Ezigbo nwanne’m ❤️"

stephaniecoker:

"Beautiful. Love is a beautiful thing❤️"

tolubally:

"So beautiful to watch ❤️❤️❤️"

themaryamgiwa:

"I love love."

tiannahsplacempire:

"#iypaulo hello everyone I’m in Charge of asoebi, if you want to attend pay me 2m i willl steal invites for you ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ hbd sis lovya."

tonia.gram_:

"Online in-laws will now help you to scatter. Leave your relationship outta social media, una no Dey hear. I sha wish you guys the best."

princeokhaishie:

"One Paul Okoye is coming from alot, another is going into alot. #Life."

jeffryprettypretty:

"This shall be permanent "

everythingscentandfragrance:

"Yoruba and Igbo marriage good combination this is what we want abeg not that one they will be saying why Igbo and why Yoruba, anywhere u find peace Biko stay❤️"

PSquare's Paul Okoye unveils new younger lover in romantic way

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, PSquare’s Paul Okoye, has continued to ‘press necks’ on social media after he boldly flaunted his new young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, online.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star decided to post a video of the young lady on his wall and not his stories like he had been doing.

Paul shared a video of Ifeoma and he accompanied the clip with one of Ed Sheeran’s romantic songs, Perfect, that left fans gushing.

