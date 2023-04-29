Many Nigerian celebrities have a large fanbase supporting them and admiring the lifestyle they showcase on camera and on social media. However, time has shown that not all celebrities live the happy lives they seem to project.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Over the years, news has made the rounds of some Nigerian celebrities who have been bold enough to speak up after being victims of domestic violence behind closed doors.

Usually, these celebrities are abused by their partners in marriage and they seem to thrive on secrecy as they continue to project a happy front on social media.

List of top Nigerian celebs who suffered domestic violence in their marriages. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @daddyfreeze, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of Nigeria’s top celebrities who were able to speak out after suffering domestic violence in their marriages.

1. Mercy Aigbe:

In April 2017, popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s first marriage to her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry hit the rocks. Reports made the rounds that the father of her son had been physically abusive to her and hit her on several occasions. Photos also made the rounds online showing the actress’ battered and bleeding face as well as bruises on other parts of her body. During the heat of the matter, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a post where she preached against domestic violence. Her ex-husband, Gentry, also retorted with a post where he condemned ‘promiscuous and irresponsible’ women.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. Daddy Freeze:

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, took many people by surprise in 2015 when he opened up about being a victim of domestic violence at the hands of his ex-wife and mother of his kids, Opeyemi. To buttress his claims, Freeze also posted a series of photos showing the bruises and cuts he sustained from his allegedly violent ex-wife.

3. Tonto Dikeh:

Tonto Dikeh’s former marriage with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, is no doubt a sour subject for the actress and she has been known to drag him on social media from time to time over the years. Tonto claimed that while she was married to Churchill, he used to beat her up and she even lost a child in the process. Not stopping there, she also shared photos of her bruises and injuries that she allegedly sustained after being beaten up by the father of her son.

4. Foluke Daramola:

Veteran Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, has always been vocal about the series of abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, Tunde Shobowale. According to her, the abuse started right from the day of their marriage after her husband destroyed her phone simcard in an attempt to cut her off completely from people. Daramola admitted that she actually saw the red flags before marriage but still went ahead to get wedded because her friends were getting married. She eventually fled from the union with her first husband and she is now married to Kayode Salako.

5. Tiwa Savage:

What seemed like a fairytale marriage between singer Tiwa Savage and her ex-manager and ex-husband TeeBillz later proved to be a nightmare and it crashed after just a few years. Their union made headlines after TeeBillz tried to take his own life by almost jumping into a Lagos lagoon which led to Tiwa’s tell-all interview in an emotional YouTube video. In the video, she revealed the problems in their marriage and noted that there were also instances of domestic violence.

6.Osinachi Nwachukwu:

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, was one of the unfortunate celebrities who did not make it out alive of a violent marriage. The Ekwueme crooner was said to have been killed as a result of her very violent husband who did not fail to abuse her physically and emotionally. Reports made the rounds that he even commanded their children to hit their mother while also threatening to deal with them if they refused. It was also gathered that all the proceeds from Osinachi’s music were being handed over to her husband. A number of social media users were in pain over the news of the brutality the Ekwueme singer suffered in her home before her eventual death.

7. Monalisa Chinda:

Actress Monalisa Chinda’s first marriage to Dejo Richards was plagued with violence and she was on the receiving end of it. The union lasted for five years and the movie star revealed that she was not keen on walking out despite the abuse but she eventually left with her daughter. Chinda explained that when she returned to the house to retrieve some items for her child, she received the beating of her life and she has not looked back since then. She is now married to Tonye Victor.

8. Georgina Onuoha:

This Nollywood actress’ marriage with her ex-husband, Dr C Igwebe hit the rocks after 10 years and two daughters. It was claimed that she suffered domestic violence in the union which led to her exit in 2012.

Judy Austin mourns death of Yul Edochie's son with first wife May

In other celebrity related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Judy Austin and second wife to Yul Edochie caused a huge buzz after she mourned the actor's late son with his first wife.

Many weeks after the 16-year-old lost his life, Yul finally broke his silence on social media, and Judy followed suit by making an emotional post for the late boy.

She wrote:

“God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie.”

Source: Legit.ng