The Nigerian entertainment industry mourns once again following the demise of a popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu

Osimachi is the voice behind the famous Ekwueme song, she lost her life at an Abuja hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022

As of the time of this report, the cause of her death has not been made public but Nigerians have sent their condolence messages, to the family of the deceased

A popular gospel artist and the lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Osinachi Nwachukwu is dead.

The singer who became a star with her hit singer Ekwueme succumbed to the cold hand of death at an Abuja hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Gospel singer Osinachi is dead. Credit: @christain_network

Source: Instagram

Her hit song Ekwueme featured Prospa Ochimana and she has several other amazing records.

Osinachi featured in several popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja), “Ekwueme” by Prospa Ochimana, and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.

The deceased families are yet to announce the cause of her death as of the time of this report despite speculations from different reports.

Check out a post about her death below:

Nigerians pay tribute to Osinachi

Social media users across the country have sent their tribute to the families of the late singer.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kitchenpastries:

"Omg ! Swell well ! God is still God."

Taurus.bae:

"She has ascended into Heaven. Assignment is done. Your wings are ready. Soar, Angel! We honor you."

Officialgoldengold:

"RIP to one of my Favourite Gospel musicians."

Melissa_oti:

"The saints are indeed matching on to glory, sleep beautifully with the lord."

Found_mirah:

"That cry you will cry when the saints have gone cry it now when the saints are still around. May the Almighty Grant a better place of rest for you mama."

Divine_fabrics_designs:

"To live is Christ, to die is gain. Now awaits you a crown of glory sis Osinachi! Rip!"

