Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s family is once again making headlines over his second wife, Judy Austin

Shortly after Yul finally broke his silence on the death of his son with his first wife, his second wife Judy also took to social media to mourn the teenager

Judy called May’s son, Kambi, a great son as she prayed for his soul to rest in heaven and this caused a massive stir online

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, has now taken to social media to mourn the death of her senior wife, May’s first son, Kambilichukwu.

Many weeks after the 16-year-old lost his life, Yul finally broke his silence on social media and Judy followed suit by making an emotional post for the late boy.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Judy posted a lit candle photo to indicate that she was mourning and she accompanied it with a condolence message.

Netizens react as Judy Austin mourns May Yul Edochie's son. Photos: @judyaustin1, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie.”

See her post below:

Nigerians lambaste Judy Austin for mourning the death of her senior wife May’s son

A number of netizens were displeased by Judy’s condolence post on May’s son and many of them blasted her for it. Read some of their comments below:

realonyii_:

“U never posted him on his birthday ,na now..ekwensu,ajo nmuo”

she_is_cynthia:

“The fact you actually waited for Yul to post before you post is very funny you too like traffic”

nya_liima:

“So me I don't understand this Judy of a lady....You started an ungodly affair with a married man, had a son by him, you and the husband now exposed the innocent woman and her children to public scrutiny, you forced those kids to see the ugly side of their father, you uprooted them from the life they had when their parents were together. Just imagine the mental rollercoaster all this must have been.....and this woman, whose husband you have been parading with lost her child and you are THIS INSENSITIVE to go about making posts about HIM when the mother is still grieving? Like if I didn't think you are mean...I believe you are NOW. At this point you need to RESPECT that family and KEEP AWAY so that they can MOURN in peace. It's just simple decency really....you ought to know that. Haaa Mahn!!”

trinity_griffin:

“The most desperate, low self esteem excuse of a woman. Do you even know what boundaries are? Gaddamit! You are leeching on this families blood! The fact that Yul came back on instagram so you came back too. Oh God! You know this post will torture May, can't you stop and think for once? What kind of person are you?”

glamourtouch_:

“Mother of the deceased never post, step mom don rush post. Always giving bloggers reason to slam u. Anyways, I guess u derive joy from all dis. Rip little champ”

princesspetra2022:

“Won't you leave this family alone! For crying out loud just stop it! Ok i beg u daughter of jezebel if u no wan mad enter market leave them the heck alone! You have done a lot of damage already biko!”

thrilles_nigeria:

“There is something they call BOUNDARIES!!!!!!!! and EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE!!!!!!!!”

Sayhey_to_classic:

“Who Dey advise this woman.”

orevakay:

“Is he your son????”

sandie_cassie:

“You don't have respect at all”

notin.serious:

“Have you ever heard the word boundary? Stop being insensitive... this is not necessary!”

nanyonjo_ha_0:

“He is not your son, not now not ever. He will never be your son darling.”

nana_sika_mp3_ruff_:

“The mother self no post Ebi you go post give am eii ay iust learn to be In your lane small”

zara_savoia:

“Judy Leave May and her children alone stay your lane stop forcing yourself on people !!! Nobody send u this one when u post nah u go scatter her home let her be !!!”

Faithkyumba:

“If shameless was a person & Let May mourn her son in peace.”

Valshugy:

“This woman stop putting yourself for drags.Just stop for Christ sake.Don't u even think? Who is advising you?

bodymatters2:

“Judy why are you mocking the dead?Are you just hearing of it now?Do You really want to chase clout with the death of a young child? May God have mercy on you!”

sandradoue:

“Honestly, I think you should leave that woman and everything that has to do with her. Leave her child alone it's not the right time”

mercicolle:

“U no post anything since na wen Yul write tribute u come post your own. Abeg go carry back your shame for where u keep am joor”

mizaleezah:

“This can win an award as the most unnecessary post of 2023. Pls Judy, whether you mean well or not, leave the parents alone to mourn their child. Don't disrespect the mom pls.”

Yul Edochie breaks silence on son's death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has finally spoken out about the passing of his son Kambilichukwu Edochie.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the now father of four recounted his last moment with his son.

According to the thespian, on the day of his son’s death, he came to his room dressed for school and informed him that his school would be having an inter-house sports competition a day later, which he had promised to attend.

Source: Legit.ng