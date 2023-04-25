Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has now reacted after being called out by actress, Destiny Etiko

Etiko had blasted the OAP after he discussed on the trending claims of her being an untouched woman for all the 33 years of her life

In a new development, Freeze replied Etiko and noted that she apologised to him privately but it was not acceptable

Controversial Nigerian on-air-personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze has now reacted to actress Destiny Etiko calling him out.

The drama between the two public figures started when Freeze spoke during his Instagram live on the trending claims that Etiko was an untouched woman for all the 33 years of her life.

In reaction to this, the movie star heavily blasted the media personality and called him a shameless fool as she debunked the rumours.

Video trends as Daddy Freeze replies Destiny Etiko. Photos: @daddyfreeze, @destinyetikoofficial

Daddy Freeze replies Destiny Etiko

After Destiny Etiko’s debunking video went viral, Freeze responded on his social media page. The media personality noted that she is a celebrity and her matter is bound to be discussed as long as it’s a trending topic.

Freeze also shut down notions that he and other jobless people sit down to discuss trending issues. According to him, his platform has hosted a range of important people from all walks of life including doctors, lawyers, engineers and more. He also added that he quit his radio job to do what he’s currently doing and it is over a 100 times better.

Also in the video, Freeze told the actress that she cannot tell the media what to talk about when she feeds the media.

The OAP noted that he was also very pained that he actually defended Etiko on his live show because he considered it a good thing that she was an untouched woman as the trending report claimed. Freeze added that he never even insulted her but she called him out on social media.

Not stopping there, he added that the actress actually called him to apologise after socialite Soso Soberekon put a call through to him and added her to the conversation.

Freeze then noted that her private apology was not acceptable because she blasted him in public via her social media page.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Daddy Freeze replies Destiny Etiko after she called him out

Read what some netizens had to say about Daddy Freeze’s reply to the actress below:

kiarexglitz:

“Daddy Generator abi na Daddy Microwave should just shut up with all due respect.

Firstly, you wanted to go live to talk about a famous actress concerning an alleged interview which you didn’t personally watch her engage in but you couldn’t contact her to verify the rumor, instead you contacted Uche Elendu. For what if I may ask? Is Uche her manager? Does Uche have any legal rights to represent Destiny? As a media person, you know the ethics, so stop talking rubbish just because you want to defend your stupidity. You clearly went live to create a content that makes mockery of her indirectly. You are an enabler in this instance.

A rumor of a married celebrity that got someone pregnant was trending a few days ago and most people pointed at Davido (your padi). Why you no set ring light to talk about it? Since you claim that you talk about everything, abi una dey look face to talk?

Secondly, referring to her as an actress in the East is ok by your standards, because trying to talk people down is what you guys enjoy sometimes, Destiny is a Nigerian actress. However, Destiny has created a niche for herself in the industry, she is doing well and growing, and that is what matters. She doesn’t need to come to the same Lagos that the Lagosians are trying to send people out of, let her make her choices.

Finally, she might have apologized to you based on the fact that you gave her a befitting explanation and also because a common friend mediated. Don’t form a don because of that, it doesn’t make you right. Viirgin or no viirgin, it’s her life and her choice, he will only answer to God.”

cynthia_ona:

“Strong actress in the East? Is that even a description? This man is too old for all this rubb!sh na. That’s why the younger ones will keep insulting him left and right.”

chidimma_patty:

“Why will he go and discuss news that he did not verify … Destiny did well”

i.j.e.o.m.a_:

“But he’s right tho. The way she reacted like being a viirgin is an insult was surprising to me. But then na una matter sha.”

bargoli:

“strong actress in the east, this is so wrong daddy freeze. They so called actress in ur so called Lagos aint better in anyway... this is exactly why Nigeria is backward. You can shine any space you find yourself, there are level of success which i believe it is the same depending on how you see it . stop this shiit.”

dainty_or_nah:

“Daddy Freeze is simply doing his job, can’t hate on a mad for trying to put food on his table. Destiny on the other hand is so uncouth.”

