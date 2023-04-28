It is not usually the plan to get married only to part ways in the foreseeable future but this has been the reality among many lovers

While for some, the marriages end by way of a proper divorce, others find out by virtue of their partners' shocking actions

KIn this listicle, the three women who broke their husbands' hearts after moving abroad all did in shocking manners

The phrase “for better or for worse” originated in 1549 in the Book of Prayer and is a common marriage vow which has unfortunately not been the case with some couples.

Infact, couples ended their marriages in heartbreaking ways as you'd hear of a select few in this article.

They all dumped their husbands. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, Klaus Vedfelt, Favour Nnebedum

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng spotlights real-life accounts of Nigerian women who dealt with their husbands after travelling overseas.

1. Wife relocates with kids without telling her husband

A Nigerian nurse eloped to the United Kingdom with her old school lover and would later return to finally take her two kids without her husband's knowledge.

A tweep, @Titilolaoluwa, shared the sad story on Twitter, saying it happened to his uncle, a civil servant in Ekiti.

According to him, the woman was granted access to see the kids after a lengthy legal tussle and visited them twice a year.

However, she took them away in the second year. Her estranged husband got to their school to find out they were nowhere to be found.

2. Wife gets pregnant for another man after moving abroad

A married Nigerian woman was put in a family way by another man after she migrated to the United Kingdom.

According to the story posted by lawyer, @BolanleCole, the man sponsored his wife to travel to the UK alongside their two children.

She eventually delivered the baby. When her husband in Nigeria got wind of it, he passed away from shock.

3. Woman blocks husband's numbers after moving abroad

A Nigerian woman secretly applied for a US visa and migrated there with her two kids without telling her husband.

A human rights lawyer identified as Oloye shared the incident on Twitter, noting that the husband got wind of their migration two days before it happened.

Oloye said that the man called him, but he advised the man to let them go. The woman, however, blocked her husband's phone numbers from being able to contact her upon arriving in America.

Wife abroad finds out husband squandered money she sent him for a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had cried out after finding out her husband lavished the money she sent him to build her a house.

Rinu explained that she planned to return home in June 2023 but realised her account balance was zero as her man pulled a fast one on her. Rinu, who has been in Saudi Arabia, said she felt like dying over the shocking news.

The distraught woman lamented over the result of trusting her husband.

"I thought coming here in Saudi will solve all my problems but it is now 4 years with 0 balance on my account because of trusting my husband."

Source: Legit.ng