Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is once again in the news over her marriage to billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko

The celebrity couple recently paid a condolence visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the death of his wife, and a video was posted online

Netizens could not help but notice how affectionate Ned was as he continued to hold Regina’s hands and helped her as she tried to get into their car

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have once again left fans gushing over their loved-up display on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the young movie star shared a video of herself with her husband as they paid a condolence visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently lost his wife.

In the video, Regina played the part of the dutiful wife with her modest outfit, which included a head scarf like a Muslim woman, as she walked quietly beside her rich husband.

Heartwarming video of Ned Nwoko being affectionate to Regina Daniels during outing trends. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

However, Ned proved himself to be an affectionate gentleman as he continued to walk beside her and hold her hands. The billionaire politician also made sure to help his woman as she tried to bend to get into their white sportscar upon leaving the Kalu residence.

In the caption of the heartwarming video, Regina explained the purpose of their visit and what they discussed with Uzor Kalu.

She wrote:

“We paid a condolence visit to HE senator orji Kalu on the untimely loss of his dear wife. He also took out some time to show us around his home while sharing ideas of the growth and progress of Nigeria.”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ned Nwoko’s affection to Regina

Shortly after the video was posted online, a number of netizens commented on their purpose of visit, while others gushed over how affectionate Ned Nwoko was to his wife. Read some of their comments below:

useful_herbs:

“Your husband is very affectionate even in public. It’s a blessing and beautiful to see.”

princess_shally2:

“This orji uzor kalu that scattered Abia state,so which Nigerian is he planning for againno be only progress and growth.”

splendstar:

“Regina Daniels de now share growth and progress of Nigeria with a man that looted my state .... an ex convict chukwu na biko bara ekwensu nba.”

ooizamsi:

“Is how Mr. Man is always intentional about you. Holding your hand even when you entered the car.”

dabby_naturals:

“Eh no get Wetin una wan tell me Gina is happy.”

_clairestar7:

“The way he held her hands.”

Casseyediri:

“It’s the way he hold ur hand for me,,, Abeg me sef need baby girl treatment.”

mbonu_oluchi:

“The real odogwu wife.”

gwendolineako:

“In this life erhhh, just take good care of yourself and don't die pleasing humans. His wife is dead and his chatting and smiling about the future.”

Queennaja27:

“He pays so much attention to her.”

